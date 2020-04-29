Amilla Maldives introduces reopening offer

Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences has introduced a special offer for its reopening in July.

The offer is applicable for minimum stays of four nights between July 1 and December 19.

It comes with:

Return transfer by domestic flight and speedboat transfer

Daily breakfast, two-course lunch and three-course dinner at either Barolo, Wok, Nanu, Joe’s Pizza or Baa-Zaar Bar

One time three-course dinner at Feeling Koi

Resort credit of $300 per room per stay which can be used to settle extras on food and beverage and spa treatments.

Guests will also be able to enjoy several complimentary benefits such as non-motorised water sports, WiFi and bicycles.

Amilla has suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic – but is preparing to come back with a bang on July 1!

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla Fushi is putting the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

Direct bookings are now available with rates starting from $700++ per night. For bookings, please visit the resort’s website.