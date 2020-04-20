Club Med launches virtual resort experiences amidst coronavirus travel restrictions

Club Med is bringing its resort experiences, signature activities and characteristic community spirit into the homes of guests who are currently suffering from travel withdrawal in the midst of coronavirus-related travel bans, border closures and flight cancellations.

To satiate everyone’s appetite for a far-away vacation whilst we’re all stuck at home and to keep the worldwide Club Med community feeling connected, the company has launched its new Club Med at Home programming.

Of course, at-home travel experiences begin with a wide offering of 360-degree virtual resort tours, allowing you to immerse yourself in interactive, 360-degree views of Club Med properties around the world, from the stunning, tropical Maldives to the powdery peaks of the French Alps.

With over 45 resorts from every corner of the globe available to explore virtually, housebound travellers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to where to transport themselves next.

Designed to engage and inspire families who are now spending more time together at home, Club Med’s will be releasing new activities weekly, with series designed to replicate the resort experience for kids, parents and the whole family.

Get in your daily workouts under the guidance of Club Med fitness pros with destination workout videos, ranging from yoga sessions in Italy to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises in the Maldives. After burning some calories, you might want to whip up some fan-favourite Club Med recipes and enjoy the types of treats you’d find at the resorts right at home.

Entertainment for the little ones comes courtesy of Club Med’s Baby and Petit Club G.O. teams, with popular playtime activities like music time with babies, colouring pages, arts-and-crafts projects, and amateur theatrics for kids.

Come together for a family game night with downloadable game sheets or host an in-home dance party whilst jamming to Club Med’s “Crazy Signs” Spotify playlist, and make it even more interesting (or embarrassing) by posting the family’s craziest moves on social media with the tags @clubmed and #ClubMedAtHome.

Club Med, the French pioneer of luxury all-inclusive holiday experience, runs two resorts in the Maldives; Club Med Kani and Club Med Finolhu Villas.

Occupying the island of Gasfinolhu, a 40-minute boat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Club Med Finolhu Villas feature 52 villas — overwater and on the beach — that line the sunrise and sunset sides of the island. The resort sets itself from other properties in the Maldives with its “eco chic” offering; built from sustainable materials and 100 percent powered by the solar panels that line the roofs of the jetties.

Located on a paradise island garden in the Maldives with a magnificent lagoon in the north of Male atoll, Club Med Kani is a quiet and unique resort, ideal for couples.

An 800-metre sandy, private beach is equipped with deckchairs, parasols, hammocks, showers and a beach bar, whilst guests also have access to an infinity pool located on the edge of the beach, a sailing academy with specialist instructors and the Club Med Spa by Mandara Spa. Two restaurants and two bars are on offer and for Five Trident guests, the Five Trident Luxury Space provides an exclusive area with luxury accommodation, private swimming pool and access to all the services and activities at the resort.