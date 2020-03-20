Lily Hotels Maldives appoints Imroz Uddin as Group Director Sales, Marketing

Lily Hotels Maldives has appointed Imroz Uddin as Group Director Sales & Marketing to oversee the Maldives-based leading hospitality company’s commercial division.

In his new role, Imroz will lead and formulate the group’s sales and marketing strategies to maximise revenue and profits. He will also oversee group sales, branding and communications, partnership and loyalty, digital marketing, revenue management and distribution.

“We are delighted to welcome Imroz as the newest addition to our Executive Committee of the Lily Hotels family. In today’s highly competitive environment, we believe that Imroz will be an inspiring and results-oriented leader for our group’s sales and marketing function backed by our culture’s leadership philosophy, the Red Ring, to live bold and stay sharp,” Michael Wieser, CEO at Lily Hotels, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We look forward to more growth and development for our brands with Imroz at the helm of sales and marketing.”

Educated in Las Vegas, US and a hotel management graduate from the Community College of Southern Nevada, Imroz has built an impressive career with luxury brands such as Marriott International, Kempinski, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, CapitaLand in across three continents: Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. His roles involved leading international delegations, leisure luxury selling, cultivating corporate account relationships and enhancing guest experience.

Prior to joining Lily Hotels, Imroz held the position of Group Director of Sales and Marketing at MerPerle Hotels & Resorts, based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

During the company’s high growth period, he established a high performing sales culture and oversaw the group’s sales and marketing function for the existing portfolio of five properties (1,500 keys inventory) as well as new hotels across Vietnam.

“I look forward to collaborating with my new team and leading them to a game-changing mind set whilst navigating Lily Beach Maldives Resort and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to achieve strong, profitable benchmarks for the industry and disrupting the industry norm. I am confident I will be able to propel the brand to even more successes and build on Lily Hotels’ vision to create value for our guests and stakeholders,” Imroz said.

At leisure, Imroz enjoys an early morning run and spending valuable time with family on weekends. He is also a fitness enthusiast.

Lily Hotels runs Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, and Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives.

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include two excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas in five categories. Add to this, the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs. Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.