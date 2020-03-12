Sheraton Maldives raises the bar in coral reef conservation

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has introduced a marine biology programme aimed at saving the resort’s surrounding reef with the involvement of guests visiting the island paradise.

As part of Marriott International’s new programme for 2020 to save some of the most diverse ecosystems on our planet, coral reefs, Sheraton Maldives collaborated with environmental consultancy firm, Reefscapers, to develop a tailored marine biology programme that offers guest orientated activities to save the surrounding coral reefs.

Under the new programme, coral frames are placed around the resort’s house reef, which has been affected by widespread coral bleaching during the 2016 El Nino.

Weekly interactive frame building activities led by experts offer hands on experience on how to ensure marine wildlife can continue to thrive, whilst reducing our own impact on coral reefs.

The structures are built on the island of Fulhadhoo Baa atoll, providing an alternative business to the 250 inhabitants whose sole previous source of employment was fishing.

As part of this initiative, the hotel will also appoint a marine biologist to be stationed at the resort and conduct marine life educational workshops and guided snorkelling tours.

Sheraton Maldives is situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the North Male Atoll, just a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery. Also boasting seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton –located on its very own island — and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools, the resort caters for all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Following a USD 20 million renovation, which completed in December 2018, Sheraton Maldives now exhibits beautiful Maldivian architecture with a contemporary twist, as well as exclusive villa host service, reflecting the five-star experience guaranteed at the property.