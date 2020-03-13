Lily Beach Maldives introduces new villa categories

Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has introduced new villa options, allowing guests to make their stay as enjoyable and repeat-worthy as possible.

In addition to the existing villa categories (Beach Villa, Lagoon Villa, Deluxe Water Villa, Sunset Water Suite), the resort now offers Beach Suites, Beach Suites with Pool, and a Beach Residence.

These new villas all offer luxurious contemporary design blended with natural materials, artistic elements and Maldivian decor. Nestled amongst the lush tropical vegetation, they also all provide a private sundeck with a direct access to the beach.

The Beach Suites are a great choice for both couples and families, with interconnected rooms for larger families or families with children.

If you are looking for a romantic getaway, the Beach Suites with Pool are ideal for couples as they offer a large deck with a swimming pool or a jacuzzi to chill out.

For a beach house concept, the spacious Beach Residence (225sqm) includes a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a dining/living room, and a private deck with a large swimming pool.

“During your next visit, spoil yourself and your loved ones with these new comfortable and luxurious villas at Lily Beach,” an announcement by the resort read.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include two excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this, the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs. Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.