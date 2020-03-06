Outrigger Konotta Maldives announces Easter 2020 programme

Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort has announced a series of special activities for Easter 2020.

From April 10-13, guests can expect family activities such as Easter egg hunt, mini Olympics, kids cooking classes, nature trail discoveries, Easter rabbit arts and craft sessions and open-air movie nights with classics such as Peter Pan. Pirates of The Ocean is a fun live show for all the family.

Adults can get active with a Castaway Island experience, aqua and sunrise yoga, water polo, kayak island tour, picnic on a sandbank, local island excursions, or a special introduction to scuba.

For nature enthusiasts, there will be a special session from the resort’s in-house marine biologist.

Curious gourmands can enjoy Indian, Maldivian, Sri Lankan or Japanese cooking classes. Or simply sit back and partake of special dining set pieces such as a sunset beach barbecue, Vietnamese hot pot, Arabic mezze, Teppanyaki, and Chef’s Easter gourmet buffet special on the Sunday.

For romance, try the very Maldivian three-course sunken beach table dining experience by candlelight. Or arrange a renewal of vows with your partner at sundown.

On the island, guests should look out for Outrigger’s “Easter Eggsperts” – Executive Chef Christopher Long, yoga and fitness instructor Ajay Sharma Kumar, wine specialist Khail Van Niekerk, drinks mixologist, Don Sheehan, and Coral Kids Club attendants Reena and Rasshfa.

The Easter Bunny will be prominent on Konotta island too.

“Easter and the school holiday weeks around it in April are a perfect chance for families and couples to take time out and bond together in a pristine beach-island setting,” John Allanson, General Manager of Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“A few Easter days with Outrigger in the Maldives in April will banish the winter blues once and for all.”

The private island of Konotta is located 340 kilometres to the south of capital Male, and is conveniently accessible via a 55-minute flight from the main Velana International Airport to Kaadedhdhoo Airport followed by a scenic 30-minute journey on a luxurious private yacht.

The award-winning Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort offers guests the largest average villa sizes in the Maldives. Comprising 29 Beach Pool Villas, 21 Ocean Pool Villas, two Lagoon Pool Villas and the three-bedroom Grand Konotta Villa, the resort offers a complete sense of privacy and intimate luxury.

Captivate your senses with innovative dining concepts, the Navasana Spa, and high-end facilities. In between your diving lesson and massage, indulge in sumptuous Maldivian cuisine or a glass of white Burgundy in one of the resort’s restaurants or the comfort of your villa. As the sun sets, sample Japanese single malts at the Teppan bar whilst drinking in endless ocean views.

The full Easter programme for the Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort is available here. Last-minute bookings are available at Outrigger.com, via your preferred travel agent or email reservation.konotta@outrigger.mv.