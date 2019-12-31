Love at first bite at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has announced plans to host special culinary experiences for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

This February, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives offers a tempting island escape to celebrate Valentine’s Day with enticing dining offers, setting more than hearts aflutter.

With a culinary heritage that dates back to the 1940s, the resort’s main focus for this Valentine’s Day is a unique Mövenpick experience with innovative menus available in a variety of restaurants that encapsulate their passion for gastronomy and innovation.

From here to eternity, all you need is love

Fill the love for appetite. What could be more romantic than roses, bubbles and a stunning beachside romantic dinner under the stars?

Guests can enjoy an exquisite dinner on the beach followed by a romantic bed decoration and an in-villa champagne breakfast the following day.

The ‘All You Need Love’ package also includes a private sunset cruise with champagne and canapes.

Bodumas, an evening to dine and wine

The sublime dining ambiance of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ signature restaurant, the Bodumas, is the ultimate spot for a romantic evening. Guests can listen to the sound of waves lapping the shore whilst enjoying a five-course set menu carefully crafted by the resort’s chefs for this special day.

The package also includes a bottle of wine, a rose for the lady, and a box of chocolates — all complemented by live music.

Surf & Turf, beachside dining

Celebrate romance with a delectable beachside BBQ dinner featuring the freshest seafood and most tender meats. A dreamy set-up for two brightens the starry night. Surf & Turf comes with a free bottle of Bottega Rose.

Dessert overload at ONU Marche

Pudding, pastries and sweets are the centre stage of the Valentine’s buffet dinner at Onu Mache. Guests will get to indulge in delightful treats and satisfy the cravings from 6pm to 10pm.

Morning after Champagne breakfast

Guests will get the chance to soak up a leisurely morning in bed with a private in-villa breakfast and toast to Valentine’s day itself with a hearty breakfast and a bottle of champagne.

Chocolate indulgence

Mövenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge is not only the venue for the heavenly Chocolate Hour, offered daily from 4-5pm. During the Valentine’s Day celebrations, guests can also grab choco, macaron or bite-size cakes to go.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For reservations, please email: Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com, contact the direct reservations line: +960 400 9010, +960 400 9009, or mobile/WhatsApp: +960 7300880, +960 7300881, +960 7300882.