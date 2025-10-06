Entertainment
JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ exclusive Well-Living island, will embrace the timeless spirit of a Traditional Christmas this festive season, guided by its core ethos of joy, connection, wellbeing, and family. From 20 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, the island will transform into a sanctuary of festive wonder, where cherished traditions harmoniously blend with transformative wellbeing journeys.
Centred around the theme ‘A Lot Like Holiday,’ the festive celebrations combine beloved seasonal rituals with meaningful travel experiences inspired by JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars of Wellbeing — Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. Guests will be invited to take part in uplifting activities designed to encourage togetherness, discovery, and personal renewal.
Highlights of the festive programme include:
- Holiday Tree Lighting: A serene celebration beneath a canopy of lights where palm fronds replace fir trees and the sea breeze carries the spirit of the season.
- Gingerbread House Making: A joyful, hands-on tradition for guests of all ages.
- Christmas Picnic: A fresh reimagining of the classic celebration, featuring curated hampers, indulgent flavours, and oceanfront views.
- Christmas Eve Dinner: A refined feast of traditional holiday favourites and JOALI BEING classics, celebrating love, connection, and unity.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration: A night of sparkle, music, and culinary excellence to welcome 2026 in style.
As part of its festive line-up, JOALI BEING will also host a selection of Visiting Experts and global icons offering transformative, purpose-driven experiences:
- Football Workshops with Dimitar Berbatov: The former Manchester United striker, two-time Premier League Champion, and captain of the Bulgarian national team will lead two exclusive sessions (30 December and 2 January), inspiring players of all ages through mentorship and skill development.
- The Quantum Journey with Carlos Aparicio: Through his Biocuántica Original method, Aparicio will guide guests in achieving coherence between heart and mind, fostering resilience and clarity.
- Power of Breathwork with Javier de Prado: Guests will explore the connection between breath and emotion through mindful movement and meditation to restore balance and vitality.
- Awaken Balance and Longevity with Dr Igor Roganin: Integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern diagnostics, Dr Roganin will offer therapies supporting graceful ageing, energy flow, and long-term wellbeing.
The festive calendar extends beyond celebration, inviting guests to experience the Joy of Well-Living through transformative rituals such as cacao ceremonies, Qi Gong, sound baths, and stress management workshops. Culinary highlights will include Japanese dinners, seafood feasts, and interactive masterclasses, while outdoor adventures will offer dolphin cruises, semi-submarine explorations, coral conservation, and Muay Thai sessions — all designed to deepen connection with self, others, and nature.
Family experiences will take centre stage through B’Kidult, JOALI BEING’s signature concept that blends play and purpose. The programme will feature engaging activities for all ages, including the Laughing Boocha Mixology Class, Beach Boot Camp for Teens, Healthy Nice Cream Kitchen, and Family Pilates sessions — all aimed at nurturing learning, joy, and togetherness.
A stay at JOALI BEING promises a journey of renewal and self-discovery, allowing guests to return home with a sense of lightness in body, mind, and spirit. Rates begin at USD 5,706 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed-and-breakfast basis.
Entertainment
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises
As the festive season draws near, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to celebrate the holidays amid the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Each of its distinct island destinations blends the warmth of Maldivian hospitality with the timeless traditions of the season. From family-friendly adventures to serene adult escapes, guests can choose from four remarkable properties — Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a sanctuary of tranquillity and privacy. Located within The Atollia, the resort presents a wealth of world-class dining, exhilarating water sports and excursions, and holistic wellness experiences at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Elegant beachfront and overwater villas provide the perfect setting for a memorable festive escape.
This year, the resort introduces the theme ‘Crystal and Bubbles’, a celebration that captures the glamour and sparkle of the season. From 22 December to 7 January, guests can enjoy a calendar of curated activities and entertainment beneath glittering crystal-inspired décor.
Families can look forward to treasure hunts, cupcake decorating, and pyjama parties leading up to Santa’s grand arrival on Christmas Day, while couples can indulge in elegant gala dinners and wine tastings. Each day brings new delights — from Boduberu masterclasses and festive workshops to themed dinners and karaoke nights.
The celebrations culminate in a New Year’s Eve gala, featuring cocktails, live entertainment, and fireworks beneath the stars. The festivities continue into January with island cinema nights, sandcastle competitions, and Orthodox celebrations that showcase local culture and cuisine.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Located within The Atollia, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives embodies the signature spirit of Centara’s Mirage brand — a lively, family-focused resort inspired by the wonders of the ocean. The property features diverse dining options, a kids’ club, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree, complemented by the playful Candy Spa for younger guests. A sprawling outdoor water complex — complete with a lazy river, splash zone, and multiple pools — forms the heart of the island’s entertainment.
Festivities begin on 3 November with a joyful cake-mixing ceremony and continue through 7 January with an Orthodox Day celebration. Guests can join daily activities such as sunrise yoga, beach fitness sessions, and family games, or unleash their creativity through crafts including tote bag painting and festive T-shirt design.
Evenings are filled with BBQs under the stars, themed buffets, live music, Boduberu drumming, and mixology contests. Young travellers can enjoy pyjama parties, gaming challenges, and movie nights at the E-Zone, while families come together to welcome the New Year at the Mirage Carnival Celebration, complete with cocktails, a grand buffet, and live performances.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
For those seeking an adults-only escape, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a tranquil haven where indulgence meets serenity. Guests can unwind in beachfront or overwater villas, explore the lagoon’s marine life, and savour moments of connection during a thoughtfully curated festive programme running from 15 December to 6 January.
Days begin with sunrise yoga, meditation, and Pilates sessions, while creative workshops invite guests to make botanical scrubs, organic face masks, and coconut-leaf crafts. More energetic visitors can join Thai boxing classes, beach volleyball, and boot camps.
As the sun sets, the resort transforms into a scene of celebration, with tree-lighting ceremonies, carol singing, cocktail hours, and themed dinners. Culinary highlights include seafood barbecues, Kin Khao dinners, and traditional Maldivian feasts. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, inspired by an underwater theme, promises an evening of fine dining, live music, and dancing beneath the stars, followed by a warm Orthodox Day gathering to close the season.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Situated in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, captures the essence of Maldivian island life — where nature, culture, and the ocean intertwine. Offering 112 beachfront and overwater villas overlooking a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, the resort provides an idyllic setting for meaningful festive celebrations.
Running from 7 November to 6 January, the programme begins with a cake-mixing ceremony and tree-lighting event, followed by Santa’s jet-ski arrival to delight guests of all ages. Children can take part in creative workshops, pizza-making, and scavenger hunts at Camp Safari, while adults enjoy beachside yoga, meditation, and wellness sessions.
Families can join sandcastle competitions, outdoor movie nights, and karaoke sessions, or explore local heritage through storytelling and cultural activities. As evening falls, the island comes alive with Fire & Ice pool parties, wine-pairing sessions, seafood feasts, and live DJ nights. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a festive buffet at Reef or a fine dining experience at Mare Azzurro, leading up to a New Year’s Eve island celebration of music and dance. The season concludes with a relaxed beach gathering on 6 January, featuring traditional dishes and festive cocktails.
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to embrace the season’s joy across its enchanting island collection — where every sunrise brings celebration, every sunset brings connection, and every moment becomes a cherished memory beneath the Maldivian sky.
Entertainment
Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, in collaboration with BRICS Entertainment, has announced the continuation of the global journey of JODOKCELLO — the barefoot cellist from the Swiss Alps whose performances have reached millions worldwide.
Born in the hills of Emmental, Switzerland, Jodok Vuille, known professionally as JODOKCELLO, has transformed the way audiences experience classical music. Having built his own cello and performed barefoot across mountaintops and global stages, his approach to music is rooted in authenticity, presence, and human connection.
With over 15 million followers and collaborations with international brands and artists including Mercedes-Benz, Swatch Group, FC Barcelona, Alan Walker, IL VOLO, and Lindsey Stirling, JODOKCELLO has become one of Switzerland’s leading cultural figures. His work continues to transcend musical boundaries and inspire audiences across generations.
As part of his ongoing three-year global initiative, the Barefoot in the Sand Tour, JODOKCELLO will perform an exclusive set at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives during the resort’s management cocktails on 18 October. The collaboration highlights Alila’s dedication to curating meaningful experiences that celebrate both creativity and nature.
“Music is not just sound. It’s connection. It’s presence. It’s the truth,” said JODOKCELLO.
His barefoot performance, set against the backdrop of the Maldivian horizon, will offer guests a distinctive cultural moment that intertwines artistry, authenticity, and environment.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said: “Hosting JODOKCELLO at Alila Kothaifaru is an honour. His artistry reflects the same values we uphold — authenticity, connection, and respect for nature. This will be an unforgettable experience for our guests.”
The Barefoot in the Sand Tour marks a new chapter in JODOKCELLO’s artistic journey — one that extends beyond concert halls, bringing his message of presence and unity to audiences around the world.
Celebration
Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season
This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.
For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.
Seasonal Highlights:
- Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.
- Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.
- Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.
Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:
- Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.
- La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.
- A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.
- Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.
- Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.
- Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.
Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.
On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.
