JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing

As the festive season draws near, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to celebrate the holidays amid the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Each of its distinct island destinations blends the warmth of Maldivian hospitality with the timeless traditions of the season. From family-friendly adventures to serene adult escapes, guests can choose from four remarkable properties — Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a sanctuary of tranquillity and privacy. Located within The Atollia, the resort presents a wealth of world-class dining, exhilarating water sports and excursions, and holistic wellness experiences at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Elegant beachfront and overwater villas provide the perfect setting for a memorable festive escape.

This year, the resort introduces the theme ‘Crystal and Bubbles’, a celebration that captures the glamour and sparkle of the season. From 22 December to 7 January, guests can enjoy a calendar of curated activities and entertainment beneath glittering crystal-inspired décor.

Families can look forward to treasure hunts, cupcake decorating, and pyjama parties leading up to Santa’s grand arrival on Christmas Day, while couples can indulge in elegant gala dinners and wine tastings. Each day brings new delights — from Boduberu masterclasses and festive workshops to themed dinners and karaoke nights.

The celebrations culminate in a New Year’s Eve gala, featuring cocktails, live entertainment, and fireworks beneath the stars. The festivities continue into January with island cinema nights, sandcastle competitions, and Orthodox celebrations that showcase local culture and cuisine.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Located within The Atollia, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives embodies the signature spirit of Centara’s Mirage brand — a lively, family-focused resort inspired by the wonders of the ocean. The property features diverse dining options, a kids’ club, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree, complemented by the playful Candy Spa for younger guests. A sprawling outdoor water complex — complete with a lazy river, splash zone, and multiple pools — forms the heart of the island’s entertainment.

Festivities begin on 3 November with a joyful cake-mixing ceremony and continue through 7 January with an Orthodox Day celebration. Guests can join daily activities such as sunrise yoga, beach fitness sessions, and family games, or unleash their creativity through crafts including tote bag painting and festive T-shirt design.

Evenings are filled with BBQs under the stars, themed buffets, live music, Boduberu drumming, and mixology contests. Young travellers can enjoy pyjama parties, gaming challenges, and movie nights at the E-Zone, while families come together to welcome the New Year at the Mirage Carnival Celebration, complete with cocktails, a grand buffet, and live performances.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

For those seeking an adults-only escape, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a tranquil haven where indulgence meets serenity. Guests can unwind in beachfront or overwater villas, explore the lagoon’s marine life, and savour moments of connection during a thoughtfully curated festive programme running from 15 December to 6 January.

Days begin with sunrise yoga, meditation, and Pilates sessions, while creative workshops invite guests to make botanical scrubs, organic face masks, and coconut-leaf crafts. More energetic visitors can join Thai boxing classes, beach volleyball, and boot camps.

As the sun sets, the resort transforms into a scene of celebration, with tree-lighting ceremonies, carol singing, cocktail hours, and themed dinners. Culinary highlights include seafood barbecues, Kin Khao dinners, and traditional Maldivian feasts. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, inspired by an underwater theme, promises an evening of fine dining, live music, and dancing beneath the stars, followed by a warm Orthodox Day gathering to close the season.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Situated in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, captures the essence of Maldivian island life — where nature, culture, and the ocean intertwine. Offering 112 beachfront and overwater villas overlooking a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, the resort provides an idyllic setting for meaningful festive celebrations.

Running from 7 November to 6 January, the programme begins with a cake-mixing ceremony and tree-lighting event, followed by Santa’s jet-ski arrival to delight guests of all ages. Children can take part in creative workshops, pizza-making, and scavenger hunts at Camp Safari, while adults enjoy beachside yoga, meditation, and wellness sessions.

Families can join sandcastle competitions, outdoor movie nights, and karaoke sessions, or explore local heritage through storytelling and cultural activities. As evening falls, the island comes alive with Fire & Ice pool parties, wine-pairing sessions, seafood feasts, and live DJ nights. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a festive buffet at Reef or a fine dining experience at Mare Azzurro, leading up to a New Year’s Eve island celebration of music and dance. The season concludes with a relaxed beach gathering on 6 January, featuring traditional dishes and festive cocktails.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to embrace the season’s joy across its enchanting island collection — where every sunrise brings celebration, every sunset brings connection, and every moment becomes a cherished memory beneath the Maldivian sky.