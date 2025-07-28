Featured
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives unveils ECO Park to champion sustainable hospitality
A walk through Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives now begins not only with sweeping ocean views and warm hospitality, but also with a spark of inspiration. The recently inaugurated ECO Park at the resort offers guests an immersive introduction to sustainability in practice, encouraging a deeper understanding of how mindful choices can shape a more responsible future.
In alignment with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing ESG commitments in the Maldives, this green haven has been established to serve both operational and educational purposes. A new administration office within the park oversees various eco-initiatives, while the grounds are home to over 250 plants sourced from India and Sri Lanka. At its core, the park aspires to transform every visitor into an advocate for the planet’s wellbeing.
Guests were invited to participate in a tree-planting initiative, leaving behind a living legacy in a nursery that is set to blossom into a butterfly garden. They were also given an insight into the resort’s waste management systems, including a tour of the on-site incinerator and digester, which support broader environmental efforts.
The visit extended to the organic garden, where fresh, island-grown produce makes its way onto guests’ plates, reinforcing the relationship between sustainable practices and everyday indulgences.
“Our vision goes beyond creating beautiful stays,” commented Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. “With the ECO Park, we hope to connect our guests to the very environment they enjoy here, and demonstrate that hospitality and sustainability can flourish together.”
As the ECO Park continues to evolve, so too does Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ commitment to mindful hospitality. Guests depart not only with cherished memories, but with a renewed appreciation for the delicate balance between luxury and responsibility.
This winter, those booking a stay of four nights or more at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers and curated indulgences—allowing more time to savour the moment. Bookings are now open until 31 October 2025 for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO hosts Dive Month for female journalists
PADI Women’s Dive Day, observed globally on 19th July, serves as an invitation for more women to engage with the underwater world, gain new skills, and become stewards of the ocean. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, this vision was extended into a month-long celebration, welcoming solo travellers, adventurous women, and families to take part.
As part of its inaugural International Women’s Dive Month, the resort hosted seven international female journalists for three days of scuba diving, storytelling, and shared experiences. The initiative was held in collaboration with dive centre TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa, a leader in wellness within the Maldives.
Alain Trefois, General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, noted the significance of the occasion, stating that the belief in diving being accessible to all was brought vividly to life. He described the gathering of journalists from London to Almaty as a powerful meeting of East and West, united by encouragement and camaraderie both above and beneath the waves—an atmosphere the resort strives to cultivate.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant house reef just steps from the shore and world-renowned dive sites nearby, Helengeli provides an ideal environment for both novice and experienced divers. For many of the visiting journalists, it marked their first time experiencing life beneath the surface—and it was only the beginning. Through a thoughtfully curated programme blending scuba diving with ocean-inspired wellness treatments, rejuvenating spa rituals, and insightful marine conservation talks, the resort created an immersive and holistic journey that left a lasting impression.
The heartfelt hospitality, expertise, and dedication of the resort’s operations team played a central role in the experience, ensuring that every element ran seamlessly and with sincere warmth.
Joining the journalists on their dives was Greta Marcelli, Operations Manager at TGI Maldives, who reflected on the joy of witnessing first-time divers. She described diving with such a diverse and pioneering group of women as profoundly inspiring and shared that Women’s Dive Month was introduced not only to celebrate women in diving but to foster connection, confidence, and a sense of community.
The media group, comprised entirely of women, brought together voices from across Europe and Central Asia. Among them were Ms. Dorothee Elisabeth Pfaffel of Augsburger Allgemeine and Allgäuer Zeitung (Germany), Ms. Camilla Rocca of Forbes and StyleCorriere (Italy), Ms. Irina Buchnaya of STEPPE (Kazakhstan), Ms. Míra Németi of Marie Claire (Hungary), Ms. Ivana Bednářová of Prestige Magazine (Czech Republic), Ms. Tamara Rybicka of Zwierciadlo (Poland), and UK-based freelance journalist Ms. Monica Daisy Meade. Their varied backgrounds in luxury, lifestyle, travel, and culture journalism brought a rich and global perspective to the occasion.
As the final dives came to a close, it was clear that the gathering had evolved beyond a press trip. It became a movement, a meaningful moment, and a memory in motion—one that each journalist will carry forward, with salt in their hair, stories in their hearts, and a lasting connection to the sea.
Fari Islands Festival 2025: New chapter in cultural and creative luxury
The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.
Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.
Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.
Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.
Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.
As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.
The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.
Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.
Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.
World Travel Awards honours Kurumba Maldives for family excellence
Kurumba Maldives has been named the 2025 Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a testament to its continued dedication to delivering stylish, family-friendly holiday experiences that harmoniously blend comfort with timeless elegance.
Nestled on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, just a 10-minute speedboat journey from the capital, Kurumba offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere ideal for families seeking a memorable tropical retreat. With spacious family villas and a wealth of activities, the resort is thoughtfully designed to foster meaningful connections and lasting memories.
Guests are invited to enjoy a wide array of experiences, from exhilarating water sports such as snorkelling and kayaking to cultural encounters, guided underwater dives, football clinics, and tennis coaching. Curated family activities—including beach games and cooking classes—add to the resort’s charm, all set against a backdrop of chic tranquillity.
For adults in search of relaxation, the resort’s spa provides treatments inspired by the island’s natural surroundings. Meanwhile, younger guests are kept thoroughly entertained at the Kids’ Club and Teen Lounge. The Kids’ Club offers an imaginative line-up of activities such as Jungle Yoga, Splash Time, Pizza Picassos, Rock Stars Painting, and Kings & Queens Crown Making. Children can also explore coconut bowling, herbalism workshops, junior mixology, and outdoor pursuits like beach clean-ups and Olympics. Evening fun includes mini discos, film nights, and marine-life presentations, ensuring a full day of excitement and learning.
The teen programme adds further appeal, combining adventure and creativity. Highlights include coral restoration and reef clean-ups, underwater photography, Dip & Paint workshops, and a range of sports like futsal, rugby, and 3-on-3 basketball. Additional entertainment such as VR gaming, karaoke, billiards, and sunset fishing ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for older children.
Kurumba’s design reflects a commitment to detail and elegance, with stylish dining venues and thoughtfully designed recreational spaces creating a seamless family escape. Known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant reef, the resort offers the perfect setting for families to unwind, bond, and discover the wonders of the Maldives together.
“This award is an incredible recognition of what we strive for every day – crafting meaningful moments for families,” said Morten Junior, General Manager. “It’s not just about the resort; it’s a celebration of the joy, connection, and memories shared by the families who stay with us. We are deeply grateful to the World Travel Awards and to our wonderful guests for believing in our vision.”
