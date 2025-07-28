Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives unveils ECO Park to champion sustainable hospitality

A walk through Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives now begins not only with sweeping ocean views and warm hospitality, but also with a spark of inspiration. The recently inaugurated ECO Park at the resort offers guests an immersive introduction to sustainability in practice, encouraging a deeper understanding of how mindful choices can shape a more responsible future.

In alignment with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing ESG commitments in the Maldives, this green haven has been established to serve both operational and educational purposes. A new administration office within the park oversees various eco-initiatives, while the grounds are home to over 250 plants sourced from India and Sri Lanka. At its core, the park aspires to transform every visitor into an advocate for the planet’s wellbeing.

Guests were invited to participate in a tree-planting initiative, leaving behind a living legacy in a nursery that is set to blossom into a butterfly garden. They were also given an insight into the resort’s waste management systems, including a tour of the on-site incinerator and digester, which support broader environmental efforts.

The visit extended to the organic garden, where fresh, island-grown produce makes its way onto guests’ plates, reinforcing the relationship between sustainable practices and everyday indulgences.

“Our vision goes beyond creating beautiful stays,” commented Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. “With the ECO Park, we hope to connect our guests to the very environment they enjoy here, and demonstrate that hospitality and sustainability can flourish together.”

As the ECO Park continues to evolve, so too does Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ commitment to mindful hospitality. Guests depart not only with cherished memories, but with a renewed appreciation for the delicate balance between luxury and responsibility.

This winter, those booking a stay of four nights or more at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers and curated indulgences—allowing more time to savour the moment. Bookings are now open until 31 October 2025 for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.