News
March into world of colour, celebration at Angsana Velavaru
This March, Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to experience a month full of vibrant celebrations and unforgettable moments. From vibrant colours Holi to the soulful celebration of women, the resort offers an array of event and experiences perfect for those seeking relaxation, adventure and an escape into paradise.
On 8 March, guests can indulge in a day of celebration dedicated to honouring the women in their lives. The experience begins with a Champagne & Chocolate Tasting at Kuredhi Beach, where the bubbles of champagne pair perfectly with rich sweetness of chocolate, set against the stunning Maldives backdrop.
Adventures can take part in the complimentary banana boat ride, an exciting experience offering the thrill of the sea and the warmth of camaraderie. For those seeking tranquillity, the Sunset Stretch & Relax session at Angsana Spa & Gallery invites guests to unwind as the sun sets. As the day draws to close, guests can enjoy the Sunset Happy Hour at Funa, followed by a Feast of Senses overlooking the ocean, where exquisite flavours and breathtaking views come together for a memorable experience.
To cap off the night, the Ladies Night Party at Kuredhi Pool Bar promises an evening of laughter, music and celebration under the stars.
Celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi with a week-long celebration from 10 to 17 March that invites guest to immerse themselves in colour and joy. Each moment offers an opportunity to embrace the artistry and vibrancy of the season, beginning with a Rangoli Making session at Kuredhi Pool Bar Beach, where guests can create intricate designs that capture the essence of the festival, surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Maldives. The Colour Splash Extravaganza ignites the atmosphere with a spectacular burst of colours, offering a visually captivating experience that promises to be both joyful and exhilarating. For those seeking adventure, the resort invites guests to take part in Whale Shark Snorkelling, where encounters with these majestic gentle giants leave a lasting impression, blending awe with serenity in the crystal-clear waters.
The celebration of Indian culture continues with an elegant Indian Flavours Celebration at Kaani, where the rich tapestry of spices and delicacies transport guests to the heart of India’s culinary heritage. For a truly indulgent experience, guests can unwind with the soothing Holi Bliss at Angsana Spa & Gallery, a rejuvenating treatment designed to refresh both body and soul.
As the sun sets and the evening draws near, the DJ Party in Colours at Kuredhi Pool Bar fills the air with infectious beats and radiant neon hues, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that pulses with energy and excitement, ensuring the spirit of Holi continues long into the night.
Throughout March, Angsana Velavaru offers a variety of complimentary experience designed to enhances every traveller’s stay. Guest can explore the house reef through snorkelling, enjoy a fun-filled karaoke night, or relax during a laid-back movie night under the stars.
This march, Angsana Velavaru serve as the perfect setting for unforgettable moments.
News
Maldives joins Hollywood’s biggest night with lavish retreats for Oscar nominees
In an exciting fusion of cinematic excellence and tropical luxury, the 2025 Oscar nominees are set to receive an extraordinary gift: an indulgent escape to the Maldives. This lavish inclusion is part of the renowned ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag, curated annually by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. This year’s bag, valued at over $2 million, ensures that even those who don’t take home the iconic gold statue won’t leave empty-handed.
At the heart of this opulent assortment are two exceptional Maldivian retreats: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING. Nominees are invited to indulge in four-night stays at both resorts, a combined experience valued at $16,000.
- JOALI Maldives: This art-immersive resort offers guests a harmonious blend of luxury and creativity. With 73 private beach and water villas, each space is adorned with curated artworks, transforming the island into a living gallery. Guests can savour innovative dining, engage in marine adventures, and rejuvenate at the world-class spa. The resort’s commitment to sustainability ensures that indulgence aligns with environmental consciousness.
- JOALI BEING: As the Maldives’ first and only dedicated wellbeing island retreat, JOALI BEING offers a transformative journey centred on holistic wellness. Guests can immerse themselves in personalised programmes designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. The resort features thoughtfully designed villas, each with stunning ocean views, and a plethora of wellness facilities, including hydrotherapy, sound healing, and culinary arts that promote vitality.
The inclusion of these Maldivian resorts in the Oscars gift bag underscores the archipelago’s status as a premier destination for luxury and tranquility. The Maldives’ pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and unparalleled hospitality continue to captivate the world’s elite, offering an idyllic escape from the spotlight’s glare.
As Hollywood’s finest prepare to celebrate cinematic achievements, the promise of a Maldivian retreat adds an extra layer of allure to the festivities. For the nominees, whether they secure an Oscar or not, the real victory lies in the opportunity to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking locales.
Awards
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earns third Forbes five-star rating
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has once again secured the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star rating, marking its third consecutive year of recognition by the world’s only independent global rating system for luxury hospitality.
This accolade reinforces the resort’s reputation as a benchmark for unparalleled luxury, impeccable service and transformative guest experiences.
“This achievement is more than an award—it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continuously redefine what luxury hospitality means in the Maldives,” said TJ Joulak, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “To be recognized for three consecutive years by Forbes Travel Guide reaffirms our promise to deliver an extraordinary level of service, ensuring that every moment spent at our resort is unforgettable.”
This highly coveted accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to elevating guest experiences, cementing its status among the world’s most luxurious destinations. The resort’s consistent excellence is further highlighted by its continued recognition for the third consecutive year, maintaining its place as a premier choice for discerning travellers.
The Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is one of the industry’s most rigorous and respected distinctions, with properties evaluated against 900 exacting criteria that emphasise flawless service, exceptional facilities, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Only properties that demonstrate consistently extraordinary experiences earn a Five-Star rating.
Action
Dive into summer of marine marvels with Simon Lorenz at The Nautilus Maldives
Immerse yourself in the extraordinary underwater world during Ocean Discovery Week at The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway. From 25th to 31st July 2025, this week-long summer experience invites guests to explore the vibrant marine biodiversity of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. More than just a luxury escape, Ocean Discovery Week is an annual celebration of the ocean’s wonders, offering a profound connection to its delicate ecosystems and fostering a deeper commitment to marine conservation.
Nestled near the iconic Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus provides unparalleled access to over 40 exceptional dive sites teeming with marine life. Bespoke diving and snorkelling adventures promise unforgettable encounters with manta rays, whale sharks, and vibrant coral gardens, creating an oceanic journey of discovery and wonder.
Partnering with Acclaimed Underwater Photographer Simon Lorenz
This year, The Nautilus is thrilled to welcome renowned underwater photographer Simon Lorenz to enrich the Ocean Discovery Week experience. An award-winning marine photographer, speaker, and writer, Simon’s work has graced the covers of leading nature publications worldwide. Beyond aesthetics, his photography serves as a compelling voice for marine conservation.
As a PADI instructor and photo coach, Simon is passionate about guiding divers and photographers in refining their skills. His curated dive expeditions blend rare underwater encounters with hands-on photography training. Simon’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with CNN, BBC, NatGeo, and marine NGOs such as WWF, the UN, and The Nature Conservancy. A dedicated advocate for shark conservation, he serves on the advisory board of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation, actively fighting for their protection.
During The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, guests will have the rare opportunity to dive and snorkel alongside Simon, gaining insights into capturing the ocean’s breathtaking beauty while deepening their understanding of the marine ecosystems of the Maldives. His immersive workshops and marine talks, underwater family photography sessions, and guided dives and snorkelling expeditions promise an exclusive perspective on marine life, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
An Ocean-Inspired Celebration Awaits
Beyond the depths, The Nautilus offers an exquisite blend of adventure and tranquillity through an array of water-inspired experiences. Thrill-seekers can embark on exhilarating Jetski, Seabob and E-foil expeditions, set sail on dolphin-watching cruises, or encounter sea turtles on a Hello Turtle adventure. For those seeking tranquillity, Solasta Spa provides serene escapes with sunrise yoga, mindful breathwork, and water sound healing meditation, all set against the soothing symphony of the ocean. Young explorers can take part in the resident marine biologist’s coral planting workshops, Bubble Maker courses, underwater treasure hunts, watercolour art sessions, and creative ocean-inspired projects.
Join The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind summer festival, where the ocean’s beauty, mystery, and wonder come to life through unforgettable adventures and heartfelt connections to the sea.
