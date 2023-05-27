Tantalising offers for your perfect summer escape at iconic Baros Maldives

A pristine natural island with lush vegetation, ringed by endless shades of clear blue, palms swaying lightly in the warm tropical breeze and clear waters just the right temperature to cool off, Baros invites guests to the perfect escape from the scorching summer heat.

At Baros guests can spend languid days lounging on private sun decks in their villas, or the various spots tucked away throughout the blissful private island, or they can enjoy a light lunch and cool off with drinks under the swaying palm fronds at the Baros Palm Garden. The Serenity Spa at Baros invites guests to ease their body, mind and spirit in a beautifully relaxing space. Guests can indulge in luxurious couple’s spa ceremonies or curate their bespoke spa journey, while enjoying the benefits of this year’s special summer offer.

For those seeking adventure, Baros has just the perfect selection of activities. Guests can spend a day at sea cruising with dolphins, fishing as the locals do or marvel at the vibrant sunset aboard Baros’s traditional dhoni, Nooma, on a relaxing sunset cruise. The world-class house reef at Baros calls sea lovers to discover a world of wonder under the sparkling azure that surrounds the island. At Baros guests can swim with friendly black tip, white tip and nurse sharks, or meet the shy turtles and rays who call the Baros reef home. With constant temperatures throughout, Baros is also perfect for night dives – the Fluo-Night dive is another memorable experience with the underwater world lit up in vibrant neon.

For those looking to amp up the romance this summer, Baros is perfect. Awarded the titles of World’s Most Romantic Resort and the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort, Baros offers a plethora of romantic interludes: from sailing on the authentic traditional dhoni Nooma, to dining at the renowned Piano Deck and the signature fine-dining restaurant The Lighthouse and The Lighthouse Lounge, offering superb cocktails and spectacular sunset views. Guests can enjoy exquisite meals at three outstanding dining outlets and stroll through the softly lit white sandy paths; the island bathed under the moonlight, romance at Baros comes naturally.

For this summer especially, Baros offers an exclusive offer with 30% off on combined return transfer by speedboat, complimentary sunrise yoga sessions at The Lighthouse deck and 15% off on spa treatments. Guests booking the summer offer are also entitled to daily breakfast at Lime Restaurant, offering an expansive breakfast buffet selection. All guests booking the summer offer receive a bottle of Champagne on arrival in their villa and those booking the pool villa categories can enjoy a scrumptious floating breakfast once during their stay. Guests booking 3 nights or more in the pool villa categories also get a complimentary candle-lit dinner during their stay.

Learn more about the exciting summer offer here. For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.