Fushifaru Maldives’ promising coral propagation project

Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star, boutique Resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll, launched a ‘Coral Propagation’ project in 2020, in the hopes of regenerating their coral reef and doing their part to help save the ocean, which has been negatively affected by plastic pollution and rising sea temperatures.

With the help of their dive team and in-house marine biologist, they have successfully attached broken corals onto several frames which were then placed on the ocean floor, in the pristine lagoon surrounding the island.

Since then, they are proud to say that the corals have come a long way.

“We have increased the genetic variability up to 60% in our lagoon, the biodiversity is also increasing,” says Natalia Fernández Cabrera, our in-house marine biologist who is a Marine Zoologist, Exotic Vet Technician and Diving Instructor.

The success of this initiative, which has resulted in the growth of multiple coral frames in our lagoon, is a testament to the power of human ingenuity and determination in the face of environmental challenges. The coral frames continue to provide an ideal environment for corals to grow, and as they do so, they form a new colony. The process is slow, but it is a proven method for regenerating coral reefs.

“Genetic variability has increased because we replanted new species, alongside the same species with different phenotypes that in turn reproduce with each other and started new colonies. We have started to notice this new species around our house reef: Montipora Capricornis, Acropora muricata…”

The frames have also become a popular attraction for our guests, who can snorkel around them and see the corals up close. The project has also inspired other resorts in the Maldives to launch similar initiatives, which will help to create a network of healthy coral reefs around the country.

The success of our coral regeneration project is a hopeful and inspiring example of what can be achieved when people come together to protect the environment. By taking a proactive approach to marine conservation, we have demonstrated that it is possible to reverse the damage caused by human activity and restore the beauty and diversity of our oceans.

This project is a reminder that we can all play a part in protecting the environment, and that together, we can create a more sustainable future for our planet.