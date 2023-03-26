Sun Siyam Resorts promotes Mohammed Shihab to Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Ahmed Naufal to Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing

To boost and strengthen its business development team and to take the company’s commercial strategy to new heights, Sun Siyam Resorts has recently promoted Mohammed Shihab to Group Director of Sales & Marketing, and Ahmed Naufal to Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.

In his new role, Shihab will be heading the sales & marketing teams at all six Sun Siyam Resort properties in the Maldives & Sri Lanka by creating and developing strong and effective sales & marketing growth strategies as well as overseeing all global relationships with key partners to successfully drive business.

Shihab joined the company in 2020 as Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, moved up the career ladder to Director of Sales and Marketing before taking on a new project under the Sun Siyam Resorts umbrella, and to be part of an exciting pre-opening team, when he joined Siyam World in 2021 as Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing. Based at Siyam World, Shihab effectively led the Sales & Marketing team through the successful opening of the most revolutionary island resort and gamechanger to hit the Maldives tourism industry, and headed all Sales & Marketing matters for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi at the same time.

He has been proficient in the hotel industry since September 2011, starting his career as Sales & Marketing Supervisor at Meeru Island Resort and Spa, Maldives. He then took on a new challenge in the MICE sector, in September 2015, when he joined Westin Langkawi Resort and Spa as Senior Catering & Conventions Manager. Shihab also held the position of Director of Catering & Conventions at the same property before joining The Standard, Huravalhi Maldives in 2019 as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Born and raised in India and proudly half-Maldivian, Shihab speaks fluently Hindi, English & Dhivehi and brings more than 13 years of sales experiences in the hospitality industry with him.

Holding a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Bangalore, India and a passion for the hospitality industry, he is also avid about driving a business and successfully set new heights for this industry in days to come.

Based at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Naufal takes on his new role as Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing from March 2023, overseeing all sales & marketing activities for Sun Siyam Iru Veli & Sun Siyam Olhuveli. He was promoted from his previous position as Director of Sales and Marketing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, where he spearheaded the three connecting island property’s sales activities globally.

Originally from the Maldives, Naufal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Tourism Management from the Maldives National University, and has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry in the Maldives. He additionally holds two successfully completed course certificates from internationally renowned Cornell University in Business Strategy and Revenue Management 360.

His Maldives hospitality career began at One & Only Kanuhura in 2008, where he worked as Reservations Agent and then Baros Maldives in 2011 where he worked his way up for over six years from Reservations & Sales Executive to Cluster Assistant Sales Reservations Manager.

He then joined Dhevanafushi Maldives Luxury Resort in 2017 as Associate Director of Sales and also held the post of Director of Sales at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo from 2017-2018. Naufal later joined the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives in 2019 and Movenpick Maldives 2020 as Director of Sales before taking on his most recent role at Sun Siyam Olhuveli in 2021.

Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts says; “We are incredibly proud to be able to promote such trusted and skilled team members within our company, since growing and supporting our people is part of our core values at Sun Siyam Resorts. We are confident that with Shihab’s & Naufal’s impressive professional experience and their “can do” attitude, the company will be able to reach its targeted achievements and definitely makes a splash in the industry.”

To find out more visit www.sunsiyam.com