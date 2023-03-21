Glamour of Maldives showcased at Access Luxury Travel Show in Prague 2023

The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is pleased to announce our participation in ALTS Prague 2023, the Access Luxury Travel Show, to be held from 13th to 14th of March 2023 at Kaiserštejnský Palác in Prague, Czech Republic. Exitix Marketing will represent Visit Maldives at the event, promoting the enthralling glamour of the Maldives, our tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses, and liveaboards) and segments such as romance, honeymoon, family, and diving.

ALTS Prague is a two-day business-to-business (B2B) workshop that brings together corporate travel decision makers; potential investors in the field of hospitality, leisure, and the travel industry; tour operators; travel agents with VIP clients; and other industry professionals from Eastern Europe.

MMPRC’s participation in ALTS Prague is part of our strategy to promote the Maldives in Eastern Europe and to ensure momentum of arrivals is maintained across the summer months of 2023. The objective is to motivate the Eastern European travel trade to more actively promote the Maldives in their programmes and among consumers and strengthen the positive image of Sunny Side of Life in these regions. Further, MMPRC aims to underline the Maldives’ uniqueness compared to other destinations, and increase the number of visitors from the Czech Republic and other neighbouring states within the region.

Eastern Europe is an important market for the Maldives closing 2022 with a total of 100,667 arrivals. So far in 2023, the arrivals from the region are looking promising with one of the markets in the Maldives’ top 10 from this region. MMPRC conducts targeted activities to further promote the destination in this market. This year’s marketing activities for Eastern Europe includes a Maldives roadshow series in Eastern European countries, joint marketing campaigns, and a webinar.