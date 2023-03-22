Fushifaru Maldives announces with egg-citing Easter activities for whole family

Fushifaru Maldives, a five-star, boutique Resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll, has announced its upcoming Easter Programme with exciting activities for the little ones, as well as adults. A wide range of activities will take place on our exquisite island and the programme is designed to offer a memorable experience for the whole family this Easter.

For children, the Easter Programme includes activities such as a mini Olympics, an Easter egg hunt, and a movie night. The little ones can also enjoy cupcake decorating and egg painting workshops, where they can show orff their creativity and make their own Easter treats.

For adults, the programme offers a range of activities designed to help them relax and disconnect. Guests can enjoy live music, a pool party, and a chef cooking demo, where they can learn new culinary skills and sample delicious food. The programme also includes an Easter family dinner, which offers a chance to bond with loved ones and indulge in a sumptuous feast.

“We are excited to offer our guests a unique and unforgettable Easter experience, with activities that cater to both children and adults,” said Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.

Fushifaru Maldives is an exclusive island resort that offers luxurious villas, world-class dining options, and a range of leisure activities, including snorkelling, scuba diving, and water sports. The Easter Programme is available to guests staying at the resort from 6th April to 10th April 2023.

An idyllic island retreat with a powder soft sands, Fushifaru Maldives is a new 5-star resort located in Lhaviyani Atoll. Celebrated this year its fifth anniversary of excellent hospitality, the beautiful island of Fushifaru is a home for an unusual landscape above and below the waterline. With “Fushi”, that means “island” and “Faru”, which means “reef” in Dhivehi, Fushifaru is an ideal reflection of its name. If you need little more than a sensational beach and a comfortable bed, this little laid-back resort might be the one for you. Facilities are few, although there is a watersports centre, swimming pool and spa – but really it’s all about the beach.

For more information about Fushifaru Maldives, please visit www.fushifaru.com.