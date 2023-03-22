JOALI BEING hosts culinary workshop with Chef Patrick Godborg for students from Maduvvaree school

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island retreat of its’ kind in the Maldives welcomed Head Chef Patrick Godborg in March 2023.

Between the 16th — 22nd March, Patrick Godborg, Head Chef of acclaimed ‘Restaurant Radio’ in Copenhagen, Denmark hosted one unique Dining Experience for JOALI BEING’s guests in addition to two immersive workshops. For this, Chef Patrick brought a little of Scandinavia to the Indian Ocean destination with dishes like, traditional Danish cream puffs infused with local ingredients that support your sleep cycle, Nordic-style sustainable fish with pumpkin and many more were featured in a 5-course signature dining experience for guests.

The first workshop was designed for the local community: I2 pupils in their 8th and 9th graders from the local Maduwaree School, who share a distinct interest in the culinary and hospitality spheres participated.

The second workshop was in honour of ‘World Sleep Day’ and brought wellbeing and sustainability together around the mind pillar in JOALI BEING’s Learning Centre in collaboration with JOALI BEING’s Executive Chef Richard Siahaan.

During its first opening year, a skills workshop for local kids with football legend Diego Simeone and another one with German tennis star Alexander Zverev, was organised by JOALI BEING.

Ever since opening its doors in late 2021, JOALI BEING has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing and progress of local communities. From conducting virtual education sessions for university students on International Women’s Day to hosting an appreciation event for healthcare workers on International Nurses’ Day, the team has made it a priority to support and empower neighbouring island communities.

The wellbeing retreat has also created multiple hospitality internships for Maldivian aspirants to inspire the next generation, as part of JOALI’s ongoing community outreach programmes.

Chef Patrick started his career in culinary school thanks to a friend and found his passion for cooking. Since a young age, he loved being creative in the kitchen and the concept of elaborating new dishes and giving people a good experience motivated him to move forward professionally. As a student, he worked in different Michelin restaurants, such as the world-renowned Noma, the influential three-Michelin-star restaurant from Copenhagen which was awarded ‘The World’s Best Restaurant’ title four times by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

He started setting goals for himself after realising his talent: to try out for Bocuse D’Or, to win Best Restaurant in Denmark, and of course, to have a Michelin start. Nowadays, Chef Patrick can proudly say that he has achieved those key goals.

As part of Chef Patrick’s vision, he wants to showcase the concepts of cooking and be sustainable at the same time. The products that he uses for his dishes are 70% organic or biodynamic.

Sustainable Gastronomy

Both JOALI properties are home to their own organic garden filled with homegrown herbs. Fish and seafood are locally sourced from fishermen from neighbouring islands, ensuring that they adhere to sustainable fishing practices. Both islands have their own rocket composters to dispose of all food waste and create compost for their organic gardens.

JOALI BEING invites guests to reconnect with themselves and with the beauty of nature. Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes with wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, and herbalists. This distinctive wellbeing retreat is home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas with pools, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas. With 13 categories to choose from, guests can opt for one-, two-, three- or four bedroom villas and residences. JOALI BEING features unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the retreat being completely committed to nature immersive and responsible travel — the pathway to true “weightlessness”.

JOALI BEING has villas from $2,675 per night based on two persons sharing a Grand Beach Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.