News
JOALI BEING brings renowned experts to curate experiences this Easter
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has unveiled its theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’, inviting guests to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery of renewal, hope and harmony, exuding a feeling of freedom and lightness – true ‘joy of weightlessness’.
From 28th March to 7th April 2024, a line-up of globally celebrated names, such as German aesthetician Dr. Barbara Sturm to Australian former footballer legend Tim Cahill, will offer exclusive experiences along with JOALI BEING signature activities designed for multi-generations. This includes:
- Dr Barbara Sturm: World-renowned celebrity aesthetic Doctor, Barbara Sturm will host bespoke masterclasses on reverse-ageing methodologies with a variety of treatments offered on the island, along with an enriching session for young adults and children at B’Kidult, the island’s multi-generational playground, to inspire the next generation.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: On 31st March, TIGEREYES will be presented in JOALI BEING; this exclusive screening reflects the brand’s strong devotion to female empowerment. It is an award-winning film directed by Martina Trepczyk, showcasing the world life of Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain, the first and only female scuba diver on a remote Maldivian island who regularly dives with the world’s most feared and misunderstood animal, the tiger shark.
- Tim Cahill: In the spirit of nurturing the next generation of young football players, former Australian football legend Tim Cahill, the first Australian to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup, will host workshops. His coaching sessions will centre upon mastering technical drills, turning practice skills into fun and engaging games, with a key focus on holistic development. Cahill passionately believes in creating a supportive environment where every youngster feels valued and encouraged to reach their full potential.
- Dr Hanna Poikonen: Dr Poikonen created WiseMotion to blend her neuroscience knowledge with her passion for dance and will offer classes at JOALI BEING, which include Introduction to WiseMotion, Wisemotion Masterclass, and multi-generational movement classes. WiseMotion is a method that combines guided movement improvisation, scientific knowledge and interactive discussions to support the Mind Pillar at JOALI BEING.
Guests can participate in daily wellbeing activities, including yoga, aerial yoga, gratitude meditation, chakra dancing, breathwork classes, Vinyasa Yoga, paddleboard yoga, sound baths, reflexology, Aufguss sauna rituals, and workshops in JOALI BEING’s herbology centre, AKTAR, such as facial scrub & mask-making as well as learning about therapeutic teas. Or, embark on adventures to the vibrant underwater world on guided snorkelling, jet skiing, semi-submarine tours, paddle boarding, dolphin cruises, fishing, coral planting, and conversations with marine biologists to learn about the island’s sustainability initiatives. Guests can enjoy the island’s padel and tennis courts surrounded by verdant greens, an Easter run, functional training classes, mat pilates, circuit training, as well as speciality classes for kids such as fitness classes, Zumba and Qi Gong. For inspiring culinarians, family culinary workshops, cocktail and mocktail classes and tea celebrations with the Master Tea Sommelier will be highlights. Evenings are for gastronomical journeys in atmospherical settings, from Maldivian-themed dinners and traditional Easter spreads to elegant Caviar and Tea soiree dining.
The newly built multi-generational playground, B’Kidult, will offer activities for all ages that focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and fun. Dedicated to the importance of early-stage learning and wellbeing, together this Easter, families can explore an array of thoughtfully crafted experiences to bolster health, impart new skills and nurture connections such as treasure hunts, Herbarium workshops and craft soap-making.
Commenting on this year’s Easter, General Manager Graeme Freeman says, “We invite guests to partake in a celebration at JOALI BEING that goes beyond your traditional Easter festivities. Our theme of ‘Embracing Easter’s Harmony’ is a celebration of the soul – a moment to rediscover your inner harmony, reconnect with oneself and embrace the transformative power of Easter. Our resident practitioners and visiting experts will craft a one-of-a-kind journey for all our guests.”
On the secluded natural island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING is home to 68 private, exquisite beach and water villas with thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools and personal “Jadugar”, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
Action
Six Senses Laamu celebrates anniversary of Sea Hub of environmental learning in Laamu
Six Senses Laamu commemorates the one-year anniversary of its Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL), highlighting the resort’s steadfast dedication to marine conservation and environmental education.
In March 2023, Six Senses Laamu unveiled the SHELL on its sunset beach, marking a pivotal milestone in the journey toward fostering environmental awareness and education. The 2,336 square-foot (217 square-metre) immersive exhibition space invites resort guests, hosts, and Maldivian residents to explore and learn about the colorful and vibrant local marine life. Investing further in marine conservation, the SHELL houses a working marine laboratory run by the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI), a collaborative endeavour featuring marine biologists from Six Senses Laamu, working hand in hand with three partnering NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation, and Olive Ridley Project. Currently, the research team comprises over ten marine biologists.
Collaborative Research Efforts Yield Remarkable Results
The SHELL has expanded MUI’s research capabilities, with notable projects including coral larval restoration and sea turtle DNA analysis. Ten thousand baby corals from over five different species are currently grown at the SHELL. Over 12 million coral larvae have already been released onto the resort’s house reef. The turtle genetics project involves taking genetic samples from deceased hatchlings and continues to contribute to a better understanding of the Maldivian sea turtle population.
In addition to these projects, the MUI team has conducted numerous research initiatives, such as the identification and registration of over 1,000 turtles and more than 140 manta rays in Laamu Atoll. These research projects contribute to a wider understanding of Laamu’s marine life and environment, resulting in the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific paper on marine megafauna and blue carbon analysis of seagrass and mangrove habitats.
Community Engagement and Recognition
Throughout the past year, the SHELL has welcomed 24 distinguished visitors, including renowned naturalist and BBC presenter Steve Backshall. Engagements with university professors, researchers, and even astronauts during Karman Week, have led to valuable partnerships and research collaborations.
Beyond research, the SHELL serves as a space for exploration and education. Six Senses Laamu has welcomed over 300 community members to the SHELL over the past year. A key initiative, the “Hello Hallu” program, was designed to inspire and motivate students to actively participate in preserving their local ecosystems. The program achieved widespread impact by reaching every school across Laamu Atoll, engaging 237 students in total. Together, with the MUI team, students explored the habitats of Laamu, including mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and coral reefs, as well as sustainable fishing practices and megafauna.
The SHELL was honoured with the Aspire Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award in 2023, recognising the groundbreaking sustainability efforts by Six Senses Laamu and showcasing the resort’s commitment to marine conservation.
“The SHELL is an incredible achievement from our efforts in research, education and community engagement,” says Lawrence Menz, Six Senses Laamu’s Director of Sustainability and Conservation. “It began as a dream over 5 years ago and marks several milestones in Laamu Atoll’s marine conservation. Since its opening, we were able to welcome over 6,000 guests and members of the local community in the SHELL. The greatest reward for us is hearing local students expressing their newfound inspiration for their island home, stating that visiting the SHELL has encouraged them to share the importance of conservation with their parents, family, and friends.”
Six Senses Laamu’s General Manager, Marteyne van Well, commented, “The SHELL serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, providing a dynamic platform to inspire, educate, and contribute to the ongoing conservation efforts in the Maldives.”
Van Well has also recently been recognised in Forbes magazine as one of ‘4 Women Creating Ways To Protect The Ocean,’.
Food
Coco Bodu Hithi welcomes award-winning Sushi Master Chef Pepi Anevski this Easter
This Easter, Coco Bodu Hithi resort is gearing up to host the acclaimed sushi master Chef Pepi Anevski. He will be adding his creative touch to the dining experience at Tsuki, the resort’s Japanese-specialty restaurant, on Easter Sunday, March 31st, and Monday, April 1st.
Originally from Macedonia, Chef Pepi made waves by winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo, Japan, back in 2013. Since then, he has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most innovative sushi masters. With over 20 years of experience, Chef Pepi honed his skills in classic Japanese sushi in Chiba, Japan, under the guidance of Mr. Masayoshi Kazato. He holds certifications from the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All-Japan Sushi Association (AJSA).
In 2019, Chef Pepi opened Sushi Rebellion in Mälmo, Sweden, aiming to deliver high-quality sushi with a rebellious twist in a laid-back urban setting. The restaurant was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sweden.
“What I bring to the table is a solid understanding of cultural differences, a strong track record of working cross-functionally, and an understanding of the entire value chain from raw product to the customer’s plate,” says Chef Pepi.
While Chef Pepi’s creativity stems from his curiosity about combining flavors and crafting new recipes, his respectful approach to culture and local ingredients adds a unique and elegant touch to his dishes.
Expressing anticipation for Chef Pepi’s upcoming residency, Coco Bodu Hithi General Manager Alexi Argyris remarked, “I believe to have such a talent amongst us would not only be an inspiration to our team but a totally elevated dining experience for our guests as well. I am excited to welcome such a versatile chef who has exceled in various styles in his cookery to share a taste of his exquisite food.”
Since 2012, Coco Bodu Hithi has hosted guest chefs, but Chef Pepi marks the first sushi maestro to lead the kitchens of Tsuki. Guests can enjoy two exceptional dinners on March 31st and April 1st, along with two exclusive experiences featuring dishes that fuse the vibrant flavors of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian elements.
Chef Pepi’s visit promises a culinary delight. To reserve your spot and indulge in his culinary creations from March 28th to April 3rd, 2024, contact reservations@cococollection.com.
Family
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking natural beauty, invites guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary Easter experience from March 28th to April 1st this year. Promising an array of activities and events designed to delight guests of all ages, ensuring a memorable holiday escape.
At the heart of this Easter celebration is the renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine, who will grace the island with his culinary expertise. Chef Alphonsine will tantalise taste buds with his delectable pastries, offering guests the opportunity to savour the finest in French pastry artistry. Additionally, guests can participate in immersive pastry-making lessons led by Chef Alphonsine himself, providing a unique opportunity to learn from a master of the craft. Chef Alphonsine also serves as a consultant for Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. Additionally, he is an expert judge for the prestigious international competition, the World Chocolate Masters, which crowns the finest chocolate chef worldwide.
But the festivities don’t end with gourmet delights. Guests can groove to the rhythm of live music performances set against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine beaches, adding a touch of enchantment to every moment. Moreover, families can join in the excitement of Easter Egg hunts and a plethora of activities with the beloved Easter Bunny, promising joy, and laughter for all.
The Easter celebration at Hideaway is a truly inclusive experience, with activities tailored for both children and adults. From March 28th to April 1st, children can revel in specially curated activities designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories. Activities such as Egg Painting, Face Painting, a Chocolate Masterclass with Chef Alphonsine, and a Fun Fair, to name a few. Meanwhile, adults can indulge in their own array of Easter-themed activities from March 29th to April 1st, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the island, the Spa offers the perfect setting for a rejuvenating Easter retreat. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or simply a moment of tranquillity, this exquisite large island resort promises an unparalleled escape from the ordinary.
For more information about the programme, please visit here. Contact the resort’s reservations team here.
