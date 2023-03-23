Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort introduces 7-day wellbeing programme for restful sleep

Westin Hotels & Resorts’ signature wellness programs help guests soar above all obstacles that travel puts between them and their well-being. Here one can eat, sleep, move, feel, work and play well, transcending the rigours of travel while you’re on the road. The wellness oriented brand has been ensuring that their guests experience a night of restorative sleep since launching The Westin Heavenly® Bed almost 20 years ago.

With the World Sleep Day celebrated on March 18, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort seeks to continue positioning itself as one of the leading wellness resorts in the market by launching a 7-day recharge programme with daily activations spread through the week aimed at improving guests’ quality of sleep.

Among these activities, there is one complementary workout session per day, a sauna and steam room experience with aromatic essences, sports activities and a wide variety of suggested spa treatments for complete relaxation and reconnection with one’s senses. From homemade face masks to body scrubs, yoga and workout routines, snorkelling and volleyball there are plenty of choices for guests looking to unwind and indulge.

In addition to the activities planned through the week, on World Sleep Day the resort will host their annual Pajama Party for guests with entertainment, surprises and recommendations for a healthy lifestyle. The Pajama Party saw great interest and enthusiasm last year, and this World Sleep Day the resort is all set to recreate this with greater fervour.

Ika Khasanah, Spa Manager at Heavenly Spa by Westin, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort said, “The combination of practicing yoga and snorkelling is my holistic recipe for relaxation and rejuvenation. The resort is situated on the edge of the Unesco Biosphere Reserve site, Baa Atoll, which provides an excellent opportunity for snorkelers and divers to explore the diverse marine life of the region. I never tired of exploring the fascinating underwater world. Whether it’s observing the colourful fish swimming among the coral or spotting a sea turtle or manta ray, every snorkelling session is a unique and unforgettable experience. I also find yoga to be an excellent way to unwind and clear my mind, and it’s even more enjoyable when practicing it in the serene surroundings of the resort. The calming atmosphere allows me to connect with my inner self and relax my body and mind.”

The design of the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort exudes an intimate and serene ambience and features a spacious treatment suite for two with panoramic ocean views. When the sun goes down at this tropical island, guests can let their tensions slip away with a bubble bath in their villas with antioxidant and revitalising properties, followed by chamomile tea, helping them disconnect from their daily routines. As part of the well-being approach, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents a balanced Eat Well Menu, curated by their Executive Chef Jorge Colazo.

Reflecting on their commitment to ensure guests wake up feeling recharged, relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated, Westin Hotels & Resorts offer a varied selection of pillows according to each person’s preference. The hotel also has the perfect combination for a revitalising sleep – the lavender balm, infused with calming essential oils from lavender and chamomile, which helps ease guests into a sound slumber; while the Heavenly Bed will promote sleep to restore your body and mind. To top this off, a relaxing playlist specially created by their music curator will allow one to drift into slumber gradually. And with unending ocean views to wake up to, one couldn’t ask for a more energising start to a new day.