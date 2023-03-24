Perfect Solo-moon at Nova Maldives

The bright new star resort in the Maldives, Nova, is introducing a new set of offerings carefully crafted for solo travellers throughout the month of July 2023. In an era where self-rejuvenation became a must to undo the stresses from daily life, and where travellers embrace freedom, independence and personal development more than ever, the 100% natural island is launching a soul reconnection package specially designed for those looking to reconnect with their souls and discover their spirits.

Located in South Ari Atoll, Nova is the perfect spot to dive into the untouched vibrant underwater world. Guests will discover the world beneath the Indian Ocean through daily whale sharks and manta rays excursions with a Marine biologist, while those wanting to take their knowledge of their environment a step further can join the flora & fauna workshop.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy quality me-time and immerse themselves in a wellness and mindfulness journey with wellness experts. An array of holistic therapies and workshops from meditation, reiki, sound healing and self-reflections session, are all designed to nurture self-confidence, emotional balance, and soul-discovery, and bring a sense of meaning. Guests will feel mentally and physically pampered with the holistic spa rituals using luxurious organic products at Eskape Spa. A 20% discount will be offered to ensure that all solo travellers can enhance their body, soul and mind and enjoy the refined wellness experiences designed to reconnect and awaken their senses during their stay.

With its all-inclusive community concept, Nova will give the opportunity for guests to meet like-minded solo travellers through curated complimentary activities, including a sunrise group yoga session, water aerobics, water polo, Pilates, Zumba and bachata dance classes. Football and volleyball matches can also be arranged as well as an 8-balls tournament.

Solo travellers can meet new people at the weekly welcome cocktail event, socialise at the evening live music and DJ sessions at Wink bar or come together at the community table at Soul Kitchen. Solo guests can interact and socialise with their new friends and plan activities together while enjoying the exquisite flavours and a sumptuous buffet.

With the complimentary photography masterclass, guests can reveal their talent as they will be taken to the most picturesque spots of the soulful island, to capture the breath-taking views of the pristine beach, the turquoise clear water and the views of the amazing sunsets to create cherished and unforgettable memories.

For art lovers, solo travellers will have the opportunity to meet Maldivian artists where they will unleash their creativity. Under their guidance, guests will let their inner artists draw inspiration as they take their own canvas and express themselves. Moreover, Nova will take solo travellers on a Maldivian cultural journey through the complimentary Huluashi event, where they will be immersed in the local lifestyle and discover the authentic mouth-watering Maldivian cuisine.

Solo travellers will have a memorable soulful journey at the secluded island getaway Nova. Where everyone will have numerous ways to love and reconnect with their souls while celebrating life in the most scenic place in the world.

Nova offers a special and attractive per person price starting from USD 408 for solo travellers, travel between 01/07/2023 to 30/07/2023 and enjoy the soul reconnection offer, for more information please visit www.nova-maldives.com