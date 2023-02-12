Celebrate love at Fushifaru Maldives

This year’s Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and everyone is looking forward to expressing their love to their special someone, whether it be through grand gestures or simple acts of sweetness. No matter how you choose to celebrate this special day, 63-villa boutique Fushifaru Maldives offers the most romantic experiences to make your loved one feel truly special and impressed like no other!

Ultimate Sandbank Romance

Enjoy a truly exceptional experience on a secluded sandbank reserved just for you, surrounded by a twinkling starry sky. Indulge in a six-course meal with a bottle of champagne, prepared by a dedicated Chef in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Awake to an intimate floating breakfast in the privacy of your own pool in the villa the next morning.

Fall in Love at Raakani

Spoil your loved one with a memorable eight-course candlelit beach dinner with your toes in the sand with live music, a warm bonfire, and a glass of sparkling wine.

Floating Breakfast for two

Start your day with a unique floating breakfast in your private villa accompanied by a glass of champagne and adorned with rose petals.

Wine and Roses

Admire the breathtaking colours of the sunset into the Indian Ocean with your special someone, accompanied by a glass or a bottle of champagne and roses.

Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration and take advantage of exciting dining deals, including a 20% discount on wine, at Fushifaru Maldives.

Valentine’s Day Special Ofer

Experience the magic of love all over again as you enjoy a romantic and blissful stay with your loved one at Fushifaru Maldives.

For a minimum of 4-night stay, enjoy a 30% discount on your villa, a complimentary 50-minute massage for two and a romantic beach dinner at Raakani, Fushifaru’s signature fine-dining restaurant.