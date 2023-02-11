Golden Easter escape at Nova Maldives

The brand-new star resort Nova Maldives is gearing up for its very first Easter celebration. Shining in the heart of the Maldives’ renowned South Ari Atoll, the modern all-inclusive community concept welcomes all guests to an ethereal realm. With its natural laidback ambience and a soul that sparks joy, Nova invites guests to immerse themselves in the magical wonders of a golden Easter escape.

Nova has crafted an egg-ceptional Easter programme taking place 7 – 9 April, 2023. With a fabulous extravaganza of fun-filled activities including themed holistic spa treatments, an exhilarating treasure Easter egg hunt at sea and a dance festival at Solis Beach, Nova presents the perfect golden escape to create cherished Easter memories. Guests will enjoy unrivalled celebrations with animated adventures, culinary journeys, and Easter-themed parties. Whether guests want to get creative with Easter tattoos and coconut painting or unleash their culinary skills in an event designed to ignite their imagination with the chocolate-making classes and cupcake competition, there are countless festivities to enjoy at the soul place Nova. Those looking for sun, sand and laughter can unwind and enjoy the Easter pool party with the coolest beats and good vibes, surrounded by the mesmerising views and the sparkling turquoise blues of the Indian Ocean.

Nova invites guests to a magical evening with an Easter movie played under the stars. Topping off the golden evenings, a sumptuous gastronomical experience is presented where everyone will feel spoiled with delicacies. The Easter brunch buffet will tantalise every tastebud, featuring a decadent array of traditional delicacies, from Eggs Benedict with Salmon to countless mouth-watering Easter treats — all in a joyful atmosphere with music by a local live band. The celebration’s highlight comes with the arrival of the Easter bunny, making it a memory to last a lifetime.

Guests can pamper their souls with the offerings of Eskape Spa, including a themed holistic treatment as well as a Choco Easter treatment including a chocolate scrub that indulges the body in smooth and luxurious sensations. They can also submerge themselves in a psammotherapy treatment, where the hot sand bath provides a therapeutic journey that enhances their immune system and takes the body, mind and soul to another level of relaxation. For those looking to learn more about wellness, Eskape Spa has designed an Easter facial workshop with luxurious organic products. Guests can embark on a skincare journey and discover the key steps of a facial routine and all the secrets of a highly relaxing massage.

