Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Kind Traveler to help rescue injured sea turtles with Olive Ridley Project

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu joins Kind Traveler, the first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking platform that empowers travellers to positively impact the communities they visit. Travellers unlock special rates & perks with curated Kind Hotels upon a $10 donation to a local charity that positively impacts the community visited, or to charity of choice on Kind Traveler. 100 percent of the donation is given to charity creating a triple win amongst the traveller, charity, and hotel.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has long been collaborating with the Olive Ridley Project to help rescue and rehabilitate injured sea turtles. Sea turtles often suffer devastating injuries from entanglement in marine debris, swallowing fishing hooks, boat strikes, or being kept inappropriately as a pet. Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is home to the Olive Ridley Project Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first veterinarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives to treat these injured creatures. Fully equipped with a laboratory, x-ray and ultrasound machines, an endoscope, and surgical facilities, the centre has rehabilitated and released over 107 turtles back into the wild since its opening in 2017.

By offering exclusive rates as a reward for donations, guests make a conscientious decision to stay at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and support the Olive Ridley Project.

A $10 donation to the Olive Ridley Project will help fund the charity’s core charitable objectives, which includes expanding their rescue and rehabilitation efforts and furthering the understanding of sea turtle veterinary care.

Nearly 70 percent of travellers polled in Booking’s 2021 Sustainable Travel Study want to know their travel dollars are benefitting the communities they visit.

The partnership between Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, the Olive Ridley Project, and Kind Traveler aims to make it easy for travellers to make conscientious, sustainable travel decisions that support the local community.

In terms of the hotel profile, Kind Traveler highlights each property in a meaningful way by connecting the traveller with the local community impact opportunity and ‘Kind Factors’ – the term used to describe how the

hotel is advancing individual wellness, sustainability, and community impact. This unique way of telling the hotel’s story reinforces a commitment to social responsibility, at a time when transparency is expected from today’s travellers and consumers.

Some of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu’s notable Kind Factors include an in-house water purification and glass bottling plant to reduce the use of single-use plastic, a Chef’s Garden where they grow their own fruits, herbs, and vegetables, a coral gardening project to replant and revive their coral reefs, and the use of local materials and craftwork such as traditional Maldivian lacquer work. Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is also a nesting site for green sea turtles, with the onsite Marine Biologist working together with the Olive Ridley Project to protect and record these nests until hatching.

“We are thrilled to become a Kind Hotel by partnering with a like-minded platform that puts sustainable and eco-conscious tourism at the forefront,” said Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu General Manager Siraj Ali Waseem. “This partnership also allows us to further strengthen our support of the Olive Ridley Project and the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre on the resort, and it gives our guests more ways to engage with the charity and their amazing work.”

“Our win-win platform offers opportunities for meaningful community impact for everyone involved,” said Kind Traveler CEO & Co-Founder Jessica Blotter. “For travellers, they fulfil a desire to give back and create a more purpose-driven travel experience – while supporting hotels and charities that are making a positive impact in the world. For hotels, they cultivate new relationships with conscious, responsible travellers and take another step towards creating a more sustainable and regenerative travel experience. Charities receive 100% of donations and a new, sustainable channel for fundraising.”

For more information on how Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has partnered with Kind Traveler to empower community impact, visit Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu on Kind Traveler.