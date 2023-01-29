Captivating love scene at W Maldives

Spoil your better half with a celebration of love at W Maldives this Valentine’s Day, where a line-up of themed experiences awaits couples for a truly unforgettable romantic getaway in the heart-shaped island paradise.

Infinite Love

Experience a unique castaway island sojourn at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island, with the Infinite Love package. Guests will be whisked away on a short trip from the main island to a serene hideaway for an intimate five-course culinary adventure at sunset, followed by a private cinema set-up on the beach. The celebration continues until the next morning with a private floating breakfast served in the comfort of your villa’s pool. If you want more, a host of other experiences are also on offer at an additional fee to make those memories last a lifetime. These include setting the stage for a unique sand art based proposal and an overnight stay at the island.

Love. Dream. Escape.

ESCAPE on W Maldives’ luxury yacht for a private sunset cruise on the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, where a personal chef will be cooking up a sumptuous five-course dinner accompanied by a premium bottle of bubbly. Couples also have the option of booking a drone shoot at sunset to capture memorable moments to cherish forever.

Culinary Love

Those who prefer staying on the main island can book dining experiences across the resort’s three vibrant restaurants. Enjoy a private dinner under the stars at the Coral Terrace, or FIRE BEACH, where a five-course culinary journey awaits. At FISH, couples will be treated to an interactive dining experience with a Maldivian-inspired elevated menu of ocean-to-table favorites, with the option of liquid pairing at an additional cost. The resort’s all-day dining bistro, KITCHEN, will be showcasing an exquisite three-course sharing menu that can be mixed and matched to curate the perfect Valentine’s Day meal.

Me, Myself and I

Guests will be spoilt for choice with the Me, Myself and I package at AWAY® Spa which can be enjoyed alone or with the company of your special someone. The Spa’s therapists will lead you on a journey of absolute bliss with a signature 90-minute massage, followed by a bubble of love experience as you sip on a glass of bubbly and indulge in a box of chocolates.

For more information and bookings, please visit: www.wmaldives.com