Beyoncé returns to Maldives for family holiday after Dubai performance

Beyoncé has returned to the Maldives for family vacation after the US megastar’s headline-grabbing performance in Dubai.

Beyoncé returned to the stage for her first live performance in five years early this week when she headlined a private concert in Dubai to mark the opening of luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.

Queen B is now in Maldives, holidaying at Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Maldives with her husband Jay Z and their three kids. The family stayed at the resort in November 2022 as well.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences.

Taking privacy to a new level, last year the resort launched Ithaafushi – The Private Island, a hyper-exclusive 350,000 square-foot private island, the largest of its kind in the Maldives and can accommodate up to 24 guests.

