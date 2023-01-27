Love is always in the air at Seaside Finolhu Maldives

It’s the season of romance, and there’s no better place to celebrate it than at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, a barefoot chic resort with a stunning natural beauty and serenity.

On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, as the sunset gives a magical glow, sip back and relax with specially concocted cocktails or mocktails, and savour the flavours of delectable canapés, followed by a 6-course indulgent, toes-in-the-sand dinner at Crab Shack, with DJ and live musical performance to cap off the night. All of this and more for only USD 195++ per person (subject to prevailing service charge and taxes). Guests on All-inclusive and All-inclusive Premium packages will receive USD 50 and USD 65 credits, respectively.

With a selection of spacious and stylish villas, choose to enjoy the Maldivian sunsets and vistas however you desire, but always at your leisure and comfort from the lap of luxury.

Spend a night at the Beach Bubble for a Dream Eclipse Experience. Located in a secluded spot along Finolhu’s marvellous sandbank, the “transparent tent” gives couples a “glimpse of heaven”, which includes a private evening barbecue and breakfast on the beach.

From the toes-in-the-sand dining at Crab Shack and the sensory feasts of Arabian Grill to the epicurean extravagance of Kanusan, Finolhu is famed for taking its guests on a culinary journey of adventure.

For an exceptional treat, 5° North awaits. Situated on a special platform, which is located exactly 5 degrees North of the Equator that offers a blissful seclusion in the heart of the tropical lagoon. Marvel at the changing colours of golden hour fading into blue hour as tantalising aromas fill the air, with water all around and nothing but the sky above. When the sun comes up on a new day, a floating breakfast for two in your private pool is the perfect way to start your day together.

No romantic break on Finolhu would be complete without a sunset cruise or an excursion and a dive trip in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll.

How about including a Couple’s Connection Journey at Fehi Spa in your itinerary? Valid on 01 – 28 February, for only USD 360++ per couple (subject to prevailing service charge and taxes), the journey begins with a purification ritual to clear the energies and affirmation of your connection mantra to allow the unity of two souls to bond with positivity.

This will be followed by a 60-minute Aromatherapy Body Massage and ends with a 30-minute Rejuvenating Facials using Natura Bissé products from Spain. After the treatment, enjoy a glass of wine at the sun deck as you gaze at the unobstructed view of the magnificent Indian Ocean.

Another one-of-a-kind experience that symbolises love not just for each other but for the ocean as well is the Coral Reef Propagation Project, wherein couple can sponsor a heart-shaped framed for only USD 300++ (subject to prevailing service charge and taxes). The fragments of coral used in the project are what is known as “opportunity coral”. This includes pieces of naturally broken coral found during snorkel and dive excursions, coral that has been relocated during construction projects, or small pieces of healthy coral harvested carefully from large thriving colonies. By collecting coral from different sources, it ensures the genetic diversity necessary for healthy growth and reproduction.

Celebrate romance on Valentine’s Day, or any other day at the breathtaking Finolhu, where love is always in the air. Visit www.finolhu.com for more information.