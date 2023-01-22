All you need is love: Vakkaru Maldives unveils five romantic experiences for truly memorable Valentine’s Day

To celebrate the resort’s fifth anniversary and the Day of Love, Vakkaru Maldives has curated a dawn-to-dusk programme of its Top Five extraordinary experiences for those in love.

Start the day in your luxury villa, watching the sunrise as you enjoy a sumptuous floating breakfast in your private pool. Then head to the award-winning Merana Spa for a pampering His & Hers spa treatment. Your journey begins with an ultra-nourishing body scrub, followed by a blissful couple’s massage enhanced with essential aroma oils of your choice. At the end of the treatment, immerse yourselves in a silky milk bath as you enjoy a glass of Champagne and an exotic fruit platter. This is followed by a relaxing sound healing session, which helps create new neural pathways to build a stronger relationship and leave you and your partner with feelings of joy and gratitude for each other.

You and your loved one can spread your love and also do your bit for the environment by joining the resort’s coral propagation programme and adopting a coral frame. The frames are used to create artificial reefs for the myriad reef fish and invertebrate species that live around the island. Each couple will also receive an “adoption” certificate.

Before dinner, take in the magnificent Maldivian sunset aboard the Princess 54 luxury yacht as you cruise around the Baa Atoll while sipping Champagne and nibbling on delectable canapes.

Food is the definitely the way to the heart and to end your day of romance, Vakkaru has created five exceptional dining options to help you sweep your loved one of their feet.

Lovers can expect an impressive selection of international dishes at the live stations and buffet spread at Amaany’s Timeless Romance Buffet Dinner while enjoying live music by the beach. This special dinner is priced at US$145++ and guests on a Half Board or Full Board meal plan can enjoy it with a US$35++ food supplement.

Treat them to a movie and dinner date with a difference at the new Jungle Cinema. Sit back and savour the four-course Lobsterlicious menu paired with a bottle of premium Rose Champagne while enjoying your favourite stars on screen. Our Tryst in the Jungle experience is priced at US$1,200++ and also includes a unique floral setup at the cinema, one movie of your choice, a bouquet of roses and a romantic bed decoration in your villa on Valentine’s Day.

An exquisite feast awaits you on a secluded sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean. The Valentine’s Castaway Dinner, priced at US$2,500++ per couple, includes floral decoration on the private sandbank, a Mediterranean menu, a 12-rose bouquet, a bottle of premium Rose

Champagne, live music during the dinner, bed decoration in your villa and a 60-minute His & Hers spa treatment.

Enjoy an evening of love with the Romantic Seaside Rendezvous experience at Vakku beach for US$550++ per couple. The magical evening includes an oceanfront table setup with floral decoration, a lavish four-course set menu, a bottle of Rose Champagne, a red rose bouquet, and a romantic bed decoration in the villa on Valentine’s Day.

Or, sweep your loved one off their feet with the indulgent Suite Escape. Wow them with the award-winning four-bedroom Vakkaru Over Water Residence as the setting for your night of romance. Enjoy an hour of spa bliss, followed by an intimate candlelit dinner on the open-air deck overlooking the endless ocean views. The US$2,000++ per couple experience includes a four-course Mediterranean menu, a bottle of premium Rosé Champagne, a bouquet of 12 roses, a 60-minute His & Hers Spa treatment, and a romantic bed decoration in the villa.

Couples can also book the Idyllic Romance Package for an extended romantic Maldivian escape. Valid for a minimum stay of five nights, rates start from US$1,938++ per night in the Overwater Villa and include these top five benefits:

One Floating Breakfast experience in the private pool for a couple / one time in-villa breakfast experience in Overwater Villa (without pool)

Complimentary return seaplane/domestic transfers for the couple

One Private Destination Dining Experience on the beach

One 60-minute Signature Couple Massage at Merana Spa

One 30-minute jet ski session by Splash Dive and Watersports Centre for a couple

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.