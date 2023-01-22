Amilla Maldives announces new tennis partnership with RTC Tennis

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has teamed up with RTC (Royal Timeless & Challenging) as their celebrity coaching and tennis services provider. As new tennis partner at Amilla Maldives, RTC will be organising special events, matches and masterclasses featuring famous tennis stars, as well as regular coaching by pro tennis players for guests.

Amilla Maldives boasts two full-size jungle tennis courts which are floodlit so guests can take advantage of the coolest time of day. The surfaces have recently been finished to same standards as those used in the US Open.

As new operator of Amilla’s Tennis Academy, RTC is ensuring they provide something to suit every guest’s skill level. They include one-on-one adult and junior tennis lessons with a pro coach, where they can improve their game through short sessions and even opt to participate in the peerless RTC Certificate Programme.

For those who prefer to just dip a toe in first, there is also informal Tennis Academy coaching for small groups as part of Amilla Maldives’ complimentary weekly scheduled activities programme. Advanced lessons and workshops can also be arranged to suit each guests’ playing level.

All tennis activities at Amilla will be overseen by Tennis Director, Marcus Drien. Hailing from Slovakia, he has a wealth of coaching experience in in his home country, as well as the Maldives and further afield.

The new partnership is part of Amilla Maldives’ goal to become the best resort in the Maldives for fitness. The superb fitness facilities include an outdoor sustainable Jungle Gymnasium, as well as two new separate Cardio and Strength studios, which help enable guests to continue their fitness regimes whilst on holiday. In addition, there is a plethora of options at the Movement Pavilion, such as yoga and pilates, and even a mindful journey on the new walking meditation path.

To find out more email stay@amilla.com.