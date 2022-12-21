Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort appoints Mohamed El Aghoury as General Manager

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has appointed Mohamed El Aghoury as General Manager.

El Aghoury brings with him over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry attained across numerous reputable brands within different markets. In his new role, Mohamed will oversee all operations for the award-winning 5-star resort.

In addition to overseeing all aspects of the hotel’s operations, El Aghoury will oversee strategic commercial plans to further strengthen the resort’s positioning in the market as a place where the world comes together. Moreover, he will continuously guide and lead the team to consistently provide service of utmost excellence.

Boasting over 25 years of diverse experience, El Aghoury began his hospitality journey in 1993 at Sheraton Montazah Hotel, Alexandria. He secured his first general manager position in 2011.

Prior to his latest role, he had worked in the role of general manager for several renowned brands in the UAE including Four Points, Al Sondos Suites by Le Meridien, Meydan Hotel, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and lastly, the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and Aloft Palm Jumeirah, where he held the prestigious position of a Cluster General Manager.

El Aghoury’s leadership throughout the years has brought him honours and he was recognised in the prestigious Hotelier MEA’s Top 50 General Manager Power List in the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, he was awarded as the Best General Manager by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and Hospitality Excellence Awards as General Manager of the Year.