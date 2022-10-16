Coca-Cola invigorates football spirit in Maldives for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Season

Rewarding Maldivians for choosing The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing beverages while getting ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Coca-Cola is revealing the winners of an ongoing exciting promotion – one of the activities by Coca-Cola in Maldives to celebrate Maldivians’ love of football.

On October 15, Coca-Cola gathered winners and media to celebrate the success of the ongoing consumer promotion for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season. With this year’s theme of ‘Believing is Magic’, the Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promotion gives the opportunity for consumers in Maldives to believe that their team will win and stand a chance to go watch a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live!

Winners of the Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promotion are now being announced live on Television Maldives (TVM) every Saturday. Participants can tune into TVM from 19:45 to 19:55hrs to find out if they are among the daily or weekly winners.

As Coca-Cola announces winners on a weekly basis, fans continue to receive their gifts, with some receiving all-expenses paid trips to watch a FIFA World Cup game live in Qatar, and others winning Al-Rihla FIFA Official Match Balls, gaming consoles together with FIFA ’22 game bundles. Daily winners receive Coca-Cola cases for their ‘At Home Stadiums’.

Till October 31, 2022, any purchase of 500ml, 1.25L and 2L of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero or Sprite with a Yellow Cap will carry a six-digit code under the cap. Consumers can enter the giveaway by sending the code to 2626, with chances of winning increasing every time they send a code! The packaging label will be different to regular packaging as it will carry a unique label to represent the Coca-Cola and FIFA association.

Throughout the promotion, a total of eight winning couples will be offered the chance to experience a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live. Consumers also have a chance to win a gaming console or the Official Al Rihla Pro Match Ball weekly. Some can also win Coca-Cola cases to enjoy at their ‘At Home Stadium’ with family and friends.

As the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November, Coca-Cola will continue to give Maldivian football fans the experience of the FIFA World Cup through match screening, exciting consumer activations, and much more! An exclusive Coca-Cola Fan Zone website will also go live soon, enabling fans in the Maldives and around the world to show their love for their favourite team through score predictions and exciting promises to keep. Maldives is known for its passion for football, and at each step of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season, Coca-Cola will offer football enthusiasts in Maldives the chance to win amazing gifts.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association beginning in 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Since 2006, Coca-Cola has exclusively activated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola – offering millions of people the opportunity to experience the exquisite Trophy and help ramp up anticipation ahead of the tournament. In 2018, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour had visited Maldives, giving Maldivians the privilege to get this unique experience to get up and close with the FIFA trophy. For this season, FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká sent the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on a global journey that includes all 32 qualifying countries for the first time. Original FIFA World Cup Trophy was unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarks on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories.