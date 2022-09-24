Sergey Elkin joins The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as Director of Sales & Marketing

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of its new Director of Sales & Marketing, Sergey Elkin, who will use his passion for luxury brand travel to further enhance to the success of the 70-room wellness focused resort.

In his role, Sergey will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing initiatives and maintaining close relations with the resort’s business partners to strengthen its presence in the market.

Sergey comes to The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort with over 14 years of elite hospitality expertise. His initial experience in hotel operations paved the way to his Sales & Marketing career in destinations such as Bahrain, the Seychelles, the United Arab Emirates as well as his home country, Russia.

On his appointment Sergey said, “I am thrilled to join a brand like Westin that completely fits my interests of having a balanced lifestyle in all the senses possible. Being in a destination like the Maldives, with a global source market, I strongly feel this opportunity will allow me to leverage on my international experience and bring many business opportunities to the resort.”

When not working, Sergey is passionate about exploring new places, discover distinctive culinary flavours and meet genuine people from other cultures.

Designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association, the resort offers 70 villas, distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering. Built overwater, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ enhances the sense of calm the water brings, the spa has range of treatments to leave guests re-energised and nourished in both mind and body. With a choice of four unique outlets, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay. There is also a state-of-the art WestinWorkout® Fitness Studio with TRX® functional training equipment – great for pre-run workouts, suspension training and offers app based instructional videos by TRX Master Instructors. In addition, there all the facilities expected from a luxury escape including a multi-function recreation ground for tennis, basketball and volleyball. The island life of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort may appear slow for most city dwellers. It has, however, a special rhythm, that allows one to take a step back, immerse themselves with the Atoll’s natural wonders go back home with novel experiences.