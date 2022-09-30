Your very own private island at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is inviting wanderlusters for the ultimate barefoot luxury experiences on the most exclusive private island in the Maldives. BoduFinolhuis a private haven within the Lhaviyaniatoll, accessible only to guests of the ultra-luxe five-star resort. The pure white sands are your very own blank canvas, with a range of underwater activities, romantic excursions, and curated destination-dining experiences available.

To unlock the very best of BoduFinolhu, guests can either select the pre-prepared Voyage of Discovery package, or work with the concierge team to create an entirely unique experience, tailored to every need. This exclusive offer includes the private island snorkelling experience, along with daily breakfasts and dinners at the main resort, a private beach dinner at sunset, the twilight cinema evening, guided art workshop and a blissful, private acro yoga class at Waves Lifestyle Hub. It is also inclusive of round-trip seaplane transfers.

Summer never ends in the archipelago, where you can step out of your daily routine and into a glamorous getaway. Indulge in gastronomic experiences, wander without an agenda, or simply slow down your steps until the stress of daily life melts away – design your own perfect holiday agenda. All these unique experiences are available to guests, including private beach dinners, movies under the stars at twilight, private art classes, and secluded snorkelling adventures.

BoduFinolhuis also a utopian setting for picture-perfect picnics, as the golden sun dips beyond the horizon, casting shimmering shades of orange across the open skies. Imagine waves lapping at the shore as you embark on a harvest dining experience in a tropical greenhouse. Families can celebrate with a sparkling soiree, or couples can design their own bespoke menu, forging memories that will last a lifetime within their own private paradise. Whatever the special occasion, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will make it truly enchanting.

To make a booking or to simply find out more, visit marriott.com.

Those looking to have a tropical winter, can take advantage of the early bird special for the season, which includes discounted room rates, delectable daily breakfast and the glitz and glam of a new year gala dinner, visit marriott.com/earlybirdfestive