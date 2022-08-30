TTM Maldives 2022 concludes

TTM Maldives 2022 has concluded successfully on 25th August 2022.

The event began with the TTM Connect meetings that went on from 23rd to 24th August at Meerumaa Events Conference Facility, attracting over 500 travel trade professionals and over 100 hoteliers where more than 2000 pre-scheduled meetings were successfully conducted as well.

TTM Travel Summit, held on 25th August morning at CROSSROADS Maldives, had a number of remarkable speakers grace the event with their expertise and knowledge of the travel industry, focusing on 50 years of tourism in the Maldives.

The event closed with a remarkable Awards and Gala night held at CROSSROADS Maldives on the evening of the 25th August. During the gala, the ‘TTM Top Producer Awards’ were given out to appreciate the hard work of the travel agents, destination management companies, and online travel aggregators that had presented the most number of bookings to Maldives hotels and resorts during the past year.

This year, the award categories were expanded with the introduction of 15 new awards to reward and celebrate high achievement in the hospitality industry of the Maldives. As such, during the gala night, these awards were presented to resorts that demonstrated the highest level of excellence in their respective categories.

The closing event of TTM Maldives 2022 proved to be a remarkable social gathering of travel trade industry professionals where they were able to enjoy dinner, live music and networking.

TTM Maldives 2023 will return in August 2023 with the exciting addition of three new award categories to the TTM Awards.