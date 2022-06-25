Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives celebrate ‘Yoga for Humanity’ on Intl Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga, proclaimed by the United Nations, has been celebrated around the world since 2015 to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga. Highlighting the theme for 2022, Yoga for Humanity, these four resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in the Maldives held various Yoga based activations and initiatives with associates and guests, with an emphasis on promoting a sustainable lifestyle in harmony with planet Earth.

All about wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, planned a number of activities to celebrate the International Day of Yoga including a strength, flexibility and balance focussed sunrise Yoga Fusion session to start the day, an evening session that was broadcast live on their Instagram channel in partnership with The Westin Mumbai Garden City for followers of both hotels to join together virtually. The resort also had a private and exclusive complimentary 30 minute yoga session for its Marriott Bonvoy elite members as a preview a day prior. To promote overall health and wellness, the five-star resort offers an Eat Well Menu packed with thoughtful options that keep guests fuelled and focused on feeling their best and a plant-based menu that improves the health of the gut and supports the immune system.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa the event was marked by a unique Aqua Yoga session at Pool 18 conducted by their in-house Yogi, Vishnu to start the day, as well as a special evening session for associates to support and enhance their overall wellbeing. This was the very first time the resort conducted an Aqua Yoga session, and saw guests and associates join with great fervour.

W Maldives, known for curating unique and bold experiences for its guests, had a three-day wellness event is designed for International Yoga Day. The luxury playground of ultimate #DetoxRetoxRepeat partnered with best of the best yogis in India, Sarvesh Shashi and Samiksha Shetty to lead the wellness-forward event.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, had a morning yoga session with sun salutations at the Yoga Pavilion. The session was led by their in-house Yoga Instructor, Vida Zorempuii, followed by fresh coconut water to hydrate, for all participants.