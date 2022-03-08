Summer Island Maldives, Embudu Village honoured with HolidayCheck Special Award 2022

Kaimoo properties Summer Island Maldives and Embudu Village have been included amongst the most popular 16 resorts of Maldives and awarded a Holiday Check Special Award.

Summer Island Maldives ranked 8th while Embudu Village ranked 13th most popular destination in the Maldives.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s HolidayCheck Special Award. This is the third year in a row our properties have been included in the list. It is indicative of the exemplary service we offer at our properties. I thank our clientele for taking the time to review our properties, without their positive reviews this would not have been possible,” said Kaimoo Managing Director Mohamed Manih Ahmed.

Holiday Check is the biggest independent hotel review and booking portal in German-speaking countries, and enables guests to find the ideal hotel to meet their needs.

The HolidayCheck Special Awards are given to destinations that consistently rate above 90 percent amongst their customers.

Founded in 1979, Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages six properties across the country.