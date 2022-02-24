Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives collaborates with UNICEF Maldives over Climate Change Programme

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, which is part of the world’s leading hospitality group Accor S.A., signed an advocacy collaboration with the UNICEF (United Nations Child’s Fund) Maldives to support its climate change “Supported Programme” by committing to help the organisation achieve the sustainable development goals for children in the country.

The agreement signing ceremony took place virtually on 24 January 2022 and in presence of the resort management team with Stanislaw Pajdzinski, General Manager, and UNICEF’s representatives (Marjan Montazemi, Representative; Salathiel Nalli, Coordinator).

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has committed to:

Support through innovation including mentorship for adolescents across subjects such as employment and career facilitation either directly or via the youth centres.

Support the country’s shift to a blue and green economy through provision of internship opportunities and active promotion of sustainable tourism.

Support awareness raising and Communication for Development campaign to help young people become champions on their islands through transfer of know-how and using resort premises as teaching sites to increase climate change awareness and initiatives.

Explore possibility of fundraising campaign to support the development of young people in the Maldives.

The campaign will be carried out until January 21, 2023 and mostly in the Noonu and Gaafu Alifu Atolls.

Marjan Montazemi, Representative of UNICEF in the Maldives said, “UNICEF recognises the important role of the private sector as partners to tackle both climate change-related challenges as well as their role in creating skilling and employment opportunities for young people. We are delighted to have signed a new and expanded agreement with Movenpick in continuation of our past fruitful partnership, to benefit children in the Maldives.”

“We are extremely excited to become part of this important educational and vital project in the Maldives. It is crucial to develop the country’s young talent by providing them with clear guidance, mentorship, internship and career opportunities. Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has been known for setting a new benchmark for sustainability and actively engaging in social responsibility worldwide,” says Stanislaw Pajdzinski, General Manager.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a pristine sanctuary and tropical oasis that is nestled in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll. Located 45 minutes north of Male International Airport, the five-star resort boasts 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences.

The contemporary tropical island combines comfort and style, with the Sun Spa and fitness club, Little Birds Kids Club, dive and watersports centre, and five dining options to choose from. Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for both couples and families alike.