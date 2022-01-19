Aminath Raushaa Haadhee joins JOALI BEING as Assistant Director of Marketing and PR

Continuing her journey of helping launch new brands and properties in Maldives through innovative PR and marketing communications approaches, Aminath ‘Aimy’ Raushaa Haadhee joins JOALI BEING, the only nature immersive wellbeing island retreat of its kind in the Maldives, as the newly-opened resort’s new Assistant Director of Marketing and PR.

Aimy joined JOALI BEING this January from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands where she served as the resort’s Marketing Communications Manager. Aimy was instrumental in the successful debut of Marriott International’s signature luxury hotel brand in the Maldives in June 2021.

She brings to her role over 12 years of experience in the hospitality arena, having worked with leading international hotel chains in the Maldives.

Before her most recent posting at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Aimy served as the Public Relations Manager for LUX* North Male Atoll (now rebranded as Jumeirah Maldives). She oversaw the entire communications related activities of the resort, including public relations, marketing, photography and collaterals.

Prior to her assignment with LUX* Hotels, Aimy was the Sales and Marketing Coordinator at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

During the early days of her career, she held roles in reservations and front office departments of several luxury resorts in the Maldives, including Cheval Blanc Randheli, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa.

Nestled on the secluded island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, amid crystalline lagoons, pristine beaches and lush coconut palms, JOALI BEING is a 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. With 68 villas, each with its own butler or “Jadugar”, JOALI BEING is the region’s first nature-immersive wellbeing island retreat.

Open your heart to the timeless wisdom of the sea, the sand, the sun and the stars. As you reconnect with the generous gifts of nature, a journey of self-discovery and renewal begins. Combining ancient knowledge with modern science, the resort’s curated offerings are woven around the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING – Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy.

JOALI BEING is the beginning of a transformative journey. The resort team meets guests where they are, and guide them on the path to self-discovery and renewal. From exhilarating adventure and soulful relaxation to customised nutrition and interactive learning, they create wellbeing experiences tailored to individual lifestyles and goals.

All food and drink options at JOALI BEING have been expertly curated with the help of the retreat’s nutritionists, offering a selection of flavours and cuisines with healthy and indulging dining options. Personalised nutrition sessions and co-created menu recommendations are available.

Immerse in the vibrancy of FLOW, JOALI BEING’s open-plan interactive dining space featuring three signature kitchens. Plantae offers vegetarian and vegan cuisine, Su serves ocean-to-table pescatarian fare, and B’Well features a signature JOALI BEING menu, including a selection of Earth-to-Table meals. For sunset seekers, there is Mojo – a tropical beach sanctuary located on a three-layered sundeck and is an ideal lunch and sundowner spot by the pool. Culinary arts at JOALI BEING focus on an Earth-toTable initiative, promising ingredient traceability and offering fresh, locally harvested foods that support small farms and are sustainably sourced.