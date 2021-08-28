SAii Lagoon Maldives launches special stay package for locals, work permit holders

SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton has introduced a special ‘Re-Discover Re-Connect’ stay package for locals and work permit holders.

Located just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat, this unique resort offers 198 spacious guestrooms, beach villas and overwater villas offering the perfect escapade to re-discover and re-connect with your friends and loved ones.

Part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the Maldives first integrated leisure destination, locals and work permit holders staying on the package will be enjoy exclusive discounts at its restaurants and be able to avail the facilities and services at The Marina @ CROSSROADS that includes an exciting collection of restaurants and bars, boutique stores, leisure activities and more.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class amenities and exclusive concierge services, The Junior Beach Club and Camp, CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives have also recently announced the addition of the upcoming Maldives’ first co-working space YOUR SPACE and the opening of retail fashion outlet COMPASS, Thai street food kiosk One Waan and Candy Shop with over 150 varieties of candies and delights. Several other restaurants and retail outlets are also expected to open soon, including Maldivian fine-dining restaurant Kalhu Odi.

For reservations and more details, please contact rsvn.lagoon@saiiresorts.com by email or +960 730 6164 by WhatsApp.