Visit Maldives collaborates with Tabi Muse for exciting interactive live session to promote Maldives in Japan

Visit Maldives has collaborated with one of Japan’s top travel social media platforms, Tabi Muse, as part of an efort to make Maldives the top of the mind destination in the Japanese market and to increase engagements with tourists.

The interactive 30-minute live session was broadcast on Tabi Muse on August 25.

The main objective of this live event was to increase brand awareness and destination visibility amongst the Japanese market. Further, the campaign will reassure Japanese travellers that the Maldives remains as one of the safest destinations to travel when borders reopen for international leisure travel in the Japan market.

In this regard, the Japanese viewers of the live event were informed of the geographical advantage of the Maldivian islands, including the one island- one resort concept which offers tourists the utmost safety, security and privacy during their stay.

During the live session, Japanese viewers were given information on safety measures in place at Maldivian properties (including resorts, guesthouses, hotels and liveaboards), current travel guidelines and experiences unique to the destination.

A segment of the live stream on Tabi Muse was dedicated to Mirihi Island, the raffle sponsor of the event, to showcase their property to prospective travellers.

At the end of the event, a raffle was held to select winners of a free holiday package at Mirihi Island Resort.

In 2019, a total of 44,251 travellers arrived from the Japanese market placing Japan as the 9th top source market for Maldivian tourism.

The Japanese border is currently closed for international leisure travel and therefore the Maldives has witnessed a drastic drop in the number of travellers arriving from Japan.

Visit Maldives aims to maintain destination presence and to place Maldives as the top choice destination to travel to as soon as the Japanese borders open for international travel.

Activities in the pipeline for the Japanese market include media and celebrity familiarisation trips, and social media campaigns.