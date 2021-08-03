Milaidhoo Island Maldives introduces collaborative contemporary art project with Alena Lavdovskaya

Milaidhoo Island Maldives has welcomed Russian artist and fashion illustrator Alena Lavdovskaya to the island for a unique art project: embracing and honouring Maldivian art and culture and creating island-inspired artworks.

During the months of July, Alena resided on Milaidhoo, creating classic and digital art pieces that fuse Maldivian tradition and culture with modern art.

Having worked with many famous fashion houses worldwide, illustrating their collections and designs, Alena Lavdovskaya is very well known in the creative fashion world and highly respected for her talent in skilful illustration.

Born to an artist family in Tbilisi, Georgia, Alena was surrounded by artistic endeavours, which helped her find inspiration and talent to pursue an art career.

Studying in the USA and Italy, she enjoyed international exposure from early on and has been involved in collaborations and workshops worldwide.

Alena has worked with some of the most renowned fashion houses and luxury brands such as Guerlain, Dior, Chanel, Lancome, Tiffany’s and Montblanc.

Alena prefers creating art from life, adding her style and perception to her creations. The results are unique and contemporary illustrations.

This unique initiative with Milaidhoo is a collaborative project with local Milaidhoo family members. It will focus on creating contemporary, island-inspired art pieces and presenting the Maldivian heritage to a broader audience.

The created artworks will be displayed and auctioned later in the year, with the proceeds being donated to marine conservation efforts in the Maldives.

“Milaidhoo constantly strives to create new and meaningful experiences for guests while fostering local talent as well as supporting marine conservation efforts,” Ahmed Shuhan, the General Manager of Milaidhoo, said.

“With the visit of Alena Lavdovskaya, our efforts to combine meaningful experiences for our guests and to support an environmental cause is an ideal pursuit towards the future. It is always great to include a creative and educative element in our island activities – as education does not necessarily have to be in a classroom but can be hands-on and entertaining.”

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include overwater spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.