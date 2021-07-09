Vibrant, intimate Eid al-Adha celebration at THE OZEN COLLECTION

Eid al-Adha is a time for prayer and exuberant celebrations. This festive season, THE OZEN COLLECTION curates an assortment of exclusive experiences to fill guests’ day with good vibes and soul-touching peace of Eid al-Adha.

In keeping with the resorts’ drenched-in-natural-beauty spirit, the day will see plenty of powdered colour to play with, beachfront games and ocean excursions, a feast of local and international delicacies, and pleasing Arabic melodies to set the mood.

Expansive white beaches and secluded villas offer an ideal setting for a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration holiday.

Elegant Eid escapes at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Paint Bolifushi island red, yellow, blue, and every other hue of happiness. An exciting Eid experience awaits guests at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI – elevated with a touch of sophistication.

A Carnival of Colours with bright colours to play with on the beach kicks off the evening on a lively note. In Maldivian culture, islanders apply these fun natural colour powders to each other as a part of Eid festivities.

Next on the fun roster is a beloved Maldivian tradition, Koadi Kendun (cutting down of a wooden stick). Koadi is a wooden stick crafted from a coconut palm and decorated with palm leaves. Join islanders as they dance around the Koadi. A playful game of the men trying to pull down the Koadi from a tree while women protect it adds to the fun.

The celebrations continue with three Signature Eid Mocktails to match the stunning Maldivian sunset views.

A Saffron Peach Colada reimagines the classic tropical cocktail with a touch of saffron adorned with a fruit and ice ball. An inspired take on Sangria builds upon fresh fruit chunks and flavour infusions to match the festivities. Smoky Magic, a gourmet take on an apple-inspired creation, marries smoked apple, ginger, caramel, and lime.

Conclude with a Gala Eid Dinner at Vista Del Mar.

Eid Majaa at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

Eid Festivities (Eid Majaa) the Maldivian way! OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has ramped up celebrations with a two-day line up of exciting events on land and at sea.

On July 20, perk up the spirits with a fun Eid volleyball match. As the day draws to a close, relish exclusive mixologist-crafted Sunset Eid Mocktails with pleasing Arabic Music to set the mood.

The highlight of the day is the Levantine Gala Dinner with authentic mezze platters, array of salads, heart-warming pita, hearty char-grilled roasts, and many more classics from Middle Eastern kitchens.

Catch the early morning sunshine out in the vast Indian Ocean on July 21, with an exclusive sunrise fishing excursion. Share an elegant Maldivian Eid Tea Spread fit for royalty and watch mesmerising traditional Boduberu Dance as the evening fills with music, fun, laughter, and magic!

