Post-lockdown detox at Baros Maldives

Iconic Baros has created a fabulous opportunity for their guests; the chance to indulge in a unique three-day detox programme in the heart of paradise. This extraordinary experience was created to make it easier for guests to ease into vacation mode after spending many months locked up at home.

By specifically targeting internal inflammation, stress relief and overall wellbeing, this programme allows guests to better surrender to the island lifestyle and soak up the tranquillity of their exceptional vacation at Baros.

“The effects of a detox treatment go far beyond a physical cleanse or encouraging weight loss,” Made Arsini, Spa Manager at Baros’ Serenity Spa, said.

“A conscious detox programme is a powerful way to make changes on every level of your being, this includes your mental, emotional and spiritual health.”

The wellness professionals at Baros’ Serentiy Spa are committed to promoting holistic wellbeing to their guests that extends beyond a singular massage or treatment. That’s why they have created this exciting new programme that centres on the ultimate balance of detoxifying treatments to set the tone for a much-anticipated holiday at Baros.

On the first day, the skilled therapists will draw on the healing powers of ginger and lime for a scrub and detox massage. The careful combination of ingredients and techniques will help to mitigate internal inflammation, promote anti-ageing and purify the skin.

The detox massage is hugely powerful — during this experience areas of the body needed for overall waste removal are stimulated which encourages the body to release toxins.

During the massage, the therapist will apply alternating pressure on different muscle groups, which strengthens and relaxes the muscles, which further promotes the body’s detox response.

Day two will begin on a tranquil note with a private yoga lesson. This session will involve poses and sequences that activate the intestines and stimulate a mental detox as well as inspire stress and anxiety relief.

The day’s therapies will focus on the detoxing properties of green tea, which will be used in a fabulous full-body wrap. The detox wrap involves the use of Green Tea Balm which encourages skin health and detoxification.

The treatment helps the elimination process of toxins and restores equilibrium and a sense of reinvigoration.

The final day of this beautiful “me-time” programme aptly embraces the powerful ingredients and substances brought to us by the sea. Algae, sea buckthorn and sea fennel are fused together in a detox bath, designed to be relished in the tranquil and tropical setting of the Serenity Spa. The process is enhanced by a detox juice that can be enjoyed during the bath itself.

Scented with juniper and lemon essential oils, guests can soak in the bath for 30 relaxing minutes before giving themselves into the therapeutic lymphatic drainage massage. The lymphatic drainage massage involves very light pressure and gentle, rhythmic strokes, to increase the circulation of the lymphatic system which stimulates the body’s own waste removal process to flush out the toxins.

After three days of pampering and self-care, guests can truly relax into their holiday and indulge in the beautiful and bountiful nature of the island. By starting your holiday from a refreshed, calm perspective, you are better able to embrace the incredible experiences available at Baros.

The Post-Lockdown Detox Programme can be customised as per the guest’s requirements after an extensive consultation with the spa professionals.

Perfect gift

Just in time for when many will be catching up on the travelling they missed or their postponed honeymoons and milestone celebrations, Baros has launched an e-gift card platform.

The e-gift card makes it easy to send best wishes to loved ones while enhancing their stay at Baros, creating a truly memorable surprise for them.

The gift card can be exchanged for something simple like a bottle of champagne, or for the three-day detox programme at Serenity Spa – the perfect gift for any occasion.

The cash e-gift card can also be issued for any amount, allowing the lucky recipients to choose how they want to enjoy this wonderful gift during their stay.

For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.