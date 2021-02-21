Sustainability success at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Green Globe Gold member Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon exemplifies the confidence that arises from pursuing sustainability goals.

Each year of certification brings new challenges and planning that has been embraced by all team members and guests.

Some of the key sustainability projects carried out in 2020 include improved management of water resources and the onsite organic farm, tree conservation programs and a World Clean Up Day initiative.

Water saving projects

As expected, water is a precious resource in this island nation. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has water saving measures in place that make the best use of this natural resource with 150 water flow regulators installed in staff rooms resulting in a total water savings of 3,000 litres per day.

The saying “Necessity is the mother of invention” is not lost at the property. Staff members have come up with the innovative idea of placing weighted reused drink bottles in toilet cisterns to reduce water capacity by 0.5 litres per flush. A total water savings of 540 litres per day has been made using this cost effective method.

Wastewater is also treated and used to irrigate garden areas and the flourishing vegetable farm located onsite. One hundred per cent Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) water is used for watering purposes. Currently 35,000 litres of effluent water is treated and reused in green areas.

Tree planting

Last year, abiding by the pledge of “I will be Green”, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon organised a tree planting campaign where staff members completed the planting of forty coconut trees on the island.

Organic farm

Vegetables and herbs are grown at the resort’s organic garden. Waste materials from other operational areas are put to use as much as possible such as empty plastic containers that are reused as plant pots.

Marine life preservation

In 2020, coral replanting was undertaken with the support of the resort’s Dive and Sail crew to assist with the preservation of reefs.

Staff and guests also took part in beach clean ups to remove any litter and plastic garbage that threaten sea life by either washing up on sandy shores or that lie in the waters surrounding the idyllic resort.

World Clean Up Day activities

For World Clean Up Day 2020, the resort organised a Digital Clean Up Day where they made a significant contribution to recycling e-waste.

Ellaidhoo is accessible via seaplane or speedboat from the main Velana International Airport. It is a 25-minute journey by seaplane or a one and a half hour ride on the speedboat.

Keeping you close to the ocean or quietly nestled in lush gardens, Ellaidhoo houses 112 rooms across four room categories, including Standard Rooms, Superior Rooms, Beach Bungalows and Water Bungalows, that feature ocean-inspired interiors and open-air bathrooms.

The resort has recently gone through a major upgrade, with a fresh look and feel being unveiled for its water bungalows and the accompanying restaurant and bar, as well as the Standard Rooms and Beach Bungalows.

Madi Restaurant and Malamathi Restaurant offer all-day dining with international buffet spreads. Sunset views and tropical cocktails can be enjoyed at Iruohsnee Bar or the bar at Malamathi Restaurant.

Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo provides a pampering experience with its private treatment rooms and relaxing massage treatments. Additionally, there is an infinity pool, fitness centre, and a host of other recreation facilities, including tennis, badminton, billiards and beach volleyball.

Ellaidhoo, located in the North Ari Atoll, is renowned for its world-class diving. The resort’s fully-equipped PADI-certified dive centre comes with excellent dive instructors and guides who will lead you to the caves and colours that exist just off the resort decks. Jump in, dive down and discover the house reef, an altogether different kind of paradise. You will find that turtles, mantas, shark and whales are a constant sight, giving you a mad rush of adrenalin as they pass you by.