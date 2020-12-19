Fresh start: Vakkaru Maldives offers bespoke Ayurveda programmes to boost mind, body, soul

As we reach the end of this seismic year, the adage that “health is wealth” has never rung more true.

At Vakkaru Maldives, a new Ayurveda programme will provide guests with yet another way to boost their wellbeing as they enjoy the resort’s serene Baa Atoll setting.

Its name meaning “the science of life” in Sanskrit, Ayurveda analyses the unique composition of every individual to provide tailored treatments that address a host of emotional and physical ailments, ranging from anxiety to insomnia to digestive issues.

Created especially for Vakkaru with support from Sri Lankan Ayurveda brand Siddhalepa, treatments are overseen by Ayurvedic doctor Kalani Perera, and are held in a special Ayurveda treatment room in Merana, the resort’s overwater spa. Every session will begin with a private consultation with Dr Perera.

Among the treatments, Vakkaru’s signature Immune Boosting Therapy is a full-body ritual that will strengthen the immunity system to enhance health, energy and longevity.

Also of note, 90-minute Chakra sessions target blockages in the body’s energy centres. During Shiro Dhara treatments, warm, herb-infused Ayurvedic oils wash over the “third eye”.

Abhyanga is a full-body massage that removes toxins, melts fat and moisturises the skin.

To comprehensively target stubborn issues, Vakkaru visitors can book Ayurveda packages running for up to 14 days.

The Merana Spa team can also provide dietary advice so guests can choose foods that best support their goals.

“In everything we do at Vakkaru, we ask ourselves how we can best take care of our guests and how we can empower them in taking the best care of themselves. Our new Ayurveda programme provides yet another way for our guests to define their own wellness journey,” Vakkaru’s General Manager Iain McCormack said.

Vakkaru’s Ayurveda offering is the latest initiative to be inspired by Vakkare, a new standard in luxury hospitality unmatched in the Maldives, that places the concept of care at the core of everything Vakkaru does.

Whether guests choose only the briefest Ayurveda taster session or a days-long programme, Dr Perera and the entire Merana Spa team will ensure a truly life-affirming, energy-restoring experience awaits.

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

