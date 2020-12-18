Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives bags three wins at at World Luxury Awards

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is geared for a series of memorable events this season circulating around “hope and encouragement”, starting off with three prestigious accolades at the World Luxury Awards for the third consecutive year.

Recognition by the World Luxury Hotel Awards, World Luxury Spa Awards and World Luxury Restaurant Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel, spa and restaurant industries. It offers international recognition as voted for by guests, travellers and industry players alike.

This year, the World Luxury Hotel Awards announced Grand Park Kodhipparu as a Continent level winner in the Luxury Island Resort category.

The World Luxury Spa Awards recognised The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu as a Continent level winner in the Best Spa Team category, while the World Luxury Restaurant Awards presented the fireDoor restaurant with a Regional level win in the Fine Dining Cuisine category.

Three separate awards that distinguish the passion within all team members to champion service excellence ethos delivered with the intention of surpassing guest expectations when visiting our safe paradise.

“Winning these achievements for the third consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of every team member at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives to deliver heartfelt hospitality to our guests,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager at Grand Park Kodhipparu, said.

“I am very honoured to be part of the team at this luxury resort and together, we remain committed to placing our guests at the heart of our service, creating memorable award-winning experiences when they stay with us.”

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A collection of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a world-class award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.