The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives appoints Jesper Soerensen as General Manager

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the brand’s newest resort, has appointed Jesper Soerensen as its General Manage.

A Danish national fluent in English, Danish, and German, Soerensen boasts more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has worked at properties around the world, from England, Singapore, and the US to Qatar.

Soerensen’s extensive branding, leadership, and marketing skills will be welcome assets as he oversees every aspect of the resort’s daily operation and leads team members across multiple departments.

“Jesper’s creativity, touch with guests, boundless energy and positive spirit make him a fantastic addition to our team and it’s a pleasure to welcome him to our paradise,” Amar Lalvani, Chief Executive Officer of Standard International, said.

“He has vast experience throughout the world at some really wonderful properties and I am excited for him to help us bring The Standard’s culture to life in our first island resort, and our first property in the region.”

Soerensen comes to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives from his role as General Manager at the Six Senses Hotels and Resorts in Singapore, where he was a task force leader for the opening, branding, and management of their two five-star wellness properties, Duxton and Maxwell.

In Singapore, he enhanced the resorts’ identities and drove awareness and consumer demand with strategic branding campaigns, in addition to hiring, training, and managing a staff of 175.

Prior to that role, Soerensen was promoted from Hotel Manager to General Manager at the Shore Club beachside resort under the Morgans Hotel Group in Miami Beach.

During his tenure based in Miami, He generated the property’s highest annual revenue target during his time there and oversaw its retail space, spa, three restaurants, nightclub, bars, pool, and beach. His numerous responsibilities also included managing the property’s entertainment, accounting, security operations, corporate training programs, and human resources functions.

Before moving to Miami, Soerensen served as the Director of Rooms for St Martins Lane, a Morgans Hotel Group property in London. He was proactively recruited as Front Office Manager and quickly promoted to be responsible for the performance of the room division.

Soerensen also controlled the hotel’s multi-million-dollar budget and further developed his experience with guest services, engineering, reservations, retail, and the spa.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing an incredible new property like The Standard to the Maldives and Asia,” Soerensen said.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and health of our guests while maintaining a memorable experience for them. Fortunately, the Maldives is one of the safest remote areas in the world and ideal for social distancing.”

A breathtaking 35-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, The Standard, Huruvalhi is nestled between the Raa and Baa atolls, on a naturally protected island. Guests can also take a combined 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo and 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

Traditionally seen as a couple’s destination, The Standard has taken a fresh approach to its island retreat, offering relaxation, social activities and vibrant cultural experiences that welcome not only couples, but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Guests are spoilt for choice with a selection of curated experiences and cultural programs that include indigenous basket weaving, a moonlight cinema beneath the stars or join one of their legendary pool parties at the beachside infinity pool.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also has some of the most experienced guides for snorkelling and diving excursions through the resort’s protected house reef and local waters.