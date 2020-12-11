Head to Lily Beach Resort for all-inclusive festive celebrations

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A season for indulgence and time for family and friends.

Celebrate it in style at Lily beach Resort & Spa where warm sunshine, white sands, culinary delights, tropical greens, and the most magnificent outdoor playground awaits.

Be ready to embrace the holiday cheer with a festive programme of exciting holiday activities, entertainment, and indulgent culinary options, all created to be shared with family and friends throughout the season.

Lily Beach Resort’s festivities begin on December 23.

The property has joined hands with local artist Meynaa Hassaan who will be performing at the resort on the New Year’s Eve.

Meyna Hassaan is a legend in the Maldivian music industry. His catchy beats, poetic lyrics, amazing vocals, and friendly personality have made him one of the most popular local artists.

With the meeting of legends — Meyna Hassaan and Lily Beach Resort — everyone is enthusiastically looking forward to the great beats he will sing out in the perfect setting that is the resort. The guests are in for a treat as no one can hold a crowd quite like this local artist.

Lily Beach Resort is a kids’ paradise, especially during the festive season. With many festive holiday themes, confectionaries, and treats available at the resort, it will become a sweet wonderland for the kids.

On top of that, on January 1, 2021m the resort will offer a free banana boat ride to all the kids at the resort followed by a sandbank trip where parents can join in on the fun as well.

So, if in this year you are looking for a carefree yet exciting holiday during the festive season, start packing now for a Christmas and New Year break at Lily Beach — in the warm tropical atmosphere of the Maldives. Don’t take too long to decide though; remember, Santa is on the way as well!

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia by Tripadvisor.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.

The resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families, honeymooners as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for its guests, while safety procedures have been implemented in-line with guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).