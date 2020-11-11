World Travel Awards honours Maldives with top Indian Ocean prizes

World Travel Awards has unveiled its Indian Ocean 2020 winners to coincide with its inaugural Indian Ocean Winners Day.

The global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism will also reveal its global title holders later this month during the Grand Final.

Winners include Maldives, which cemented its reputation as the definitive secluded sanctuary to win ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’, ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination’.

Meanwhile the lush forests, wild waterfalls, unique wildlife and palm-fringed beaches of Mauritius helped it lift ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

The mystical island of Madagascar was named ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination’, while Reunion Island was heralded ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Nature Destination’.

Maldives enjoyed a strong showing in the hospitality sector. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, home to the world’s first underwater villa, lifted the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel’, while Vakkaru Maldives, with its unique take on luxury, picked up ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort’, and Kurumba Maldives won ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort’.

New arrival on the region’s luxury hospitality scene, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, was voted ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’.

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa claimed ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort’ and Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar declared ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Resort’.

In the aviation sector, Air Seychelles lifted ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’, while ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport’ went to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

“Our winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges,” World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke said.

“The World Travel Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public. This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”

Other winners include Constance Hotels & Resorts (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Brand); Cunard (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Line’); Simply Maldives Holidays (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agency’); The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort’); Seychelles Travel (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Tour Operator’); and Hey Hey Maldives (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator’).