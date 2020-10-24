Air Seychelles to offer direct Johannesburg-Maldives flights from Dec 4

Air Seychelles has announced that the airline will operate passenger services from Johannesburg to Maldives between December 4 and January 9, 2021.

The flight, scheduled every Friday night from Johannesburg for six weeks, will provide travellers the opportunity to plan their holidays in advance for the upcoming festive season now that both countries have reopened to welcome back international visitors.

The Air Seychelles aircraft will make an intermediate stop briefly in the Seychelles before continuing to Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The returning flight, set to be operated every Saturday, will allow for a week-long holiday in the Maldives with a total flying time of less than nine hours.

Beach-seekers can also enjoy a stopover in Seychelles on their return flight home to extend that hard-earned holiday.

Air Seychelles will operate three non-stop flights per week between Johannesburg and Seychelles in December.

As a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19, travellers will need to provide proof of negative PCR test results conducted 72 hours prior to the flight.

Due to the unprecedented events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Air Seychelles has extended its waiver policy to provide travellers more flexibility and peace of mind if they choose to rebook and fly at a later time. As part of the policy, travellers holding tickets issued any time until December 31, can now benefit from unlimited date changes with no penalty fee.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.