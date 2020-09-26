Fly direct to Raffles Maldives Meradhoo aboard Vertis Aviation’s luxury jets

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, an idyllic resort in the Maldives’ remote and pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll has partnered with Vertis Aviation to offer a superior portfolio of luxury chartered jets for seamless guest travel from anywhere in the world.

With its superior portfolio of private jets, Vertis Aviation will transport guests direct to Gan or Velana International Airport, where they will be transferred to their 1,700 square metre hideaway.

“Complementing your private island getaway, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Vertis Aviation AG offering superior portfolio of luxury chartered jets. Vertis Avation will arrange a seamless travel experience to convey guests from any point across the globe direct to Gan or Velana International Airport,” an announcement by the resort read.

“Fly in comfort, save time and travel safe with Vertis.”

The collaboration, timed with the unveiling of the property’s new Raffles Royal Residence, offers guests the ultimate retreat in a vast six-bedroom villa, located on an unblemished stretch of the resort’s blissful Beach Island.

The Raffles Royal Residence, accommodating up to 15 guests, boasts three consecutive reception rooms and is bordered by a vast 40-metre infinity pool, with views towards the property’s private beach.

The residence, designed by Singapore-based design firm BLINK, is the perfect blend of Maldivian tradition and timeless elegance, with a hint of maritime beauty. True to the brand, Raffles’ distinct colonial style is seen in the property’s striped monsoon blinds and louvered doors, as well as in the decadent architectural details of soaring high ceilings and fully retractable windows.

Guests will have tailored opportunities to explore the many wonders of the world surrounding them.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Marine Butlers can lead guided explorations of the resort’s two spectacular house reefs, while the Royal Residence Butler will be available at any time of day or night to facilitate private boat trips, hearty feet-in-the-sand meals under the shimmer of flickering tiki lights at barbecue restaurant The Firepit, or indulgent treatments at the resort’s overwater spa.

The Raffles Royal Residence will be available for stays from October 1, when the resort reopens to guests. For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.