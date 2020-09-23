Escape to Komandoo Resort Maldives this Christmas

With the festive season likely to look a little different at home this year, why not ring the changes, escape the Christmas chaos and spend it at Komandoo Maldives?

If you’ve always dreamed of spending Christmas away from the crowds but felt too guilty about not spending it with family and friends, this year will be the perfect time to indulge in your own wishes.

With restrictions in place at home for a lot of travellers, a big family gathering is not currently looking very likely. So, rather than waiting to see which, if any, of the guidelines will change, take the decision to spend your Christmas swimming with the fish, diving with sharks, snorkelling with manta rays and cruising at sunset looking for dolphins. The team of ‘champions’ at Komandoo will make it the most unforgettable time you’ve ever had.

Nothing could contrast more to the cold, grey weather much of Europe will be experiencing, there will be no dashing around delivering gifts in a socially distanced way, you can wash your hands of the uncertainty of how many people you will be able to spend the festivities with and simply escape to this tranquil paradise in the sun.

Alternatively, if you’d still like to spend the festive season at home, why not treat yourself to a well-deserved break before the festive chaos sets in? Or, pop a trip to Komandoo on your Christmas wish list and see if santa puts the tickets in your stocking!

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.

Check out Komandoo’s winter offer here. For more information and bookings, please visit www.komandoo.com or contact the resort via email reservations@komandoo.com.